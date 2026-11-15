Nimrat Kaur seeks blessings at Hazur Sahib, offers seva at langar

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur, who was last seen in ‘The Family Man’ season 3, recently paid a visit to Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her visit to the holy place. In the pictures, she can be seen seeking blessings, doing seva at the langar, and enjoying kada prasad.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Satnaam wahe guru… Hazur Sahib ji te haazri. A historical, religious milestone in Sikh culture. So grateful and blessed to have made it here finally. Especially today on the final day of Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Joti Jot Diwas, the commemoration of his departure from his mortal form. It’s here that the holy book, our Guru Granth Sahib ji was commanded to be our eternal Guru and guiding light. Immortalised by Guru Sahib’s words”.

The actress also shared that he donned a hand woven phulkari dupatta gifted by her father to her mother.

“Wahe guru ji ka khalsa, wahe guruji ki fateh. P.S. Honoured to be draped in this hand woven phulkari dupatta gifted by Papa to Mama nearly 50 years ago from world famous Barkha Ram Gote Wale Anardana Chowk, Patiala”, she added.

Hazur Sahib, officially known as Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, is one of the five most sacred seats of religious authority in Sikhism, located on the banks of the Godavari River in Nanded, Maharashtra. Its historical significance stems from its association with the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh , who spent his final days here and passed away on October 7, 1708. Before his death, he declared the Guru Granth Sahib the eternal Guru of the Sikhs, ending the lineage of human Gurus.

The present shrine was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh and constructed between 1832 and 1837 at the site of the Guru's cremation. Its magnificent architecture features white marble, intricate ornamentation and a gilded dome. The inner sanctum, known as Angitha Sahib, marks the cremation site. Hazur Sahib remains a major pilgrimage destination for Sikhs worldwide.

--IANS

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