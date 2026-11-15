Nepal celebrates Chhath festival with prayers to setting sun

Kathmandu, Nov 15 (IANS) Chhath festival, one of the major festivals celebrated predominantly by Hindus in Nepal’s southern plains, is being observed on Sunday in several parts of the country, including the capital, Kathmandu.

Chhath is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God, with offerings made to both the setting and rising sun. During the festival, devotees worship the sun by offering prayers and performing rituals along riverbanks and other water bodies.

On Sunday, the main day of the festival, devotees gathered along the banks of rivers and ponds to offer prayers to the setting sun and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess associated with the festival.

Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel visited the Gaurighat area near the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu and offered prayers. A large number of devotees and worshippers gathered at Gaurighat to celebrate the festival.

According to the Chhath Puja Management Committee, arrangements were made to celebrate the festival at 17 locations in the Kathmandu Valley alone.

Ritual offerings were also made in several other parts of the country, particularly in the southern Tarai region, where members of the Madhesi community gathered along riverbanks and ponds to offer prayers. In recent years, the festival has also been celebrated in the country's hilly regions, with people from hill communities increasingly participating in the celebrations.

On the occasion, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah extended his best wishes to the people, expressing hope that the festival would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone's lives. He also expressed hope that his government would perform well.

“May the Chhath festival fill us all with positive energy and inspire us to fulfil our commitment to good governance, social justice and prosperity in the country,” he said in a message.

He said Chhath teaches a profound philosophy of life.

“During the festival, the setting sun is offered arghya (water offerings) with the same reverence and respect as the rising sun. This tradition inspires us to express gratitude towards nature and respect every stage and circumstance of life,” he said.

–IANS

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