Gurmeet Choudhary returns to his roots as he celebrates Chhath in Bihar

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary decided to return to his roots as he celebrates Chhath Puja in Bihar this year.

He took to his official Insta handle on Sunday and uploaded some heart-melting glimpses of his Chhath celebration with his loved ones.

Gurmeet wrote on his account, "Back to my roots, back to my Bihar! (Red heart and folded hands emoji) There’s something truly special about coming home to celebrate the divine festival of Chhath Puja. Offering Arghya to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev, seeking their blessings, and being surrounded by family, friends and relatives made this visit even more beautiful. (sic)."

He added that no matter where he goes, he will always stay connected to Bihar as he is proud to be a Bihari.

"No matter where life takes me, my heart will always belong to Bihar. The traditions, the emotions, the love and the blessings of our people are priceless. Proud to be a Bihari, today and always!," the 'Punar Vivaah' actor added.

Gurmeet has always been very vocal about his Bihari roots, and his feed is proof.

He also loves to share some precious moments from his personal and professional journey on social media.

On November 11, Gurmeet and his wife, Debinna Bonnerjee, penned lovely wishes for their daughter Divisha as she turned a year older.

Gurmeet wrote on his account, "Happy birthday my love @divishaadiva." The post also included some rare moments of the little one.

Debinna also penned, "Happy birthday, my little Divisha (White heart emoji) It amazes me how you’re growing up… you and your sister chose travel over a birthday party this year. "Face holding back tears emoji) Travel has always been our breather, our oxygen… and now you girls feel it too. (sic)."

"Watching you become each other’s little travel buddies, with all of us making memories together… my heart is full. (Red heart emoji) (sic)," she added.

--IANS

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