ICC approves LA28 Olympic qualification events; men's and women's qualifiers to be held in USA, Bangladesh

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The final qualification berths for cricket's return to the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles 2028 Games will be decided through separate eight-team tournaments in the USA and Bangladesh, with the men's qualifier scheduled from February 5 to 13, 2028, and the women's event from February 26 to March 5.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board confirmed the hosts and dates for the two events following its meetings in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday. Both qualifiers will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four, with 13 matches in each tournament. The group winners will advance to the final, with the winner securing the final qualification spot for LA28.

The decisions form part of a broader set of approvals covering event schedules, competition formats and qualification pathways, with the ICC saying the changes are aimed at expanding opportunities for Full and Associate Members and strengthening the competitive structure of international cricket.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the events calendar and qualification pathways were central to the global development of the game.

“The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket's global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem. These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape.

"We also recognise the importance of providing athletes and member associations long-term visibility of these events to enable development of improved player pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars,” Gupta said.

The Board also approved the qualification framework for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 Global Qualifier, which will feature 16 teams and 31 matches in the first quarter of 2028. The teams will be divided into four groups of four, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. Eight teams will qualify for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The qualification system will ensure regional representation, with the highest-placed team from each region qualifying subject to minimum performance criteria. The remaining places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked teams overall.

For the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2028, regional allocations for the Global Qualifier have also been confirmed. Netherlands and Scotland, who played in the 2026 edition but did not secure automatic qualification for 2028, will be joined by eight teams emerging from five regional qualifying events in 2027.

Africa, Asia and East Asia-Pacific will each have two places at the Global Qualifier, while the Americas and Europe will have one each. The top two teams from the Global Qualifier will claim the remaining spots at the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup.

The ICC Board also approved the schedule for its marquee men's events through 2035, providing long-term clarity on the international calendar.

The 2028 Men's T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from October 12 to November 12, while England will stage the 2029 World Test Championship Final from June 8 to 12 and the 2030 Men's T20 World Cup from July 4 to August 4 alongside Ireland and Scotland.

India will host the 2029 Men's Champions Trophy from October 9 to 28. The 2031 Men's Cricket World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Bangladesh from October 9 to November 23.

The schedule also includes the 2032 Men's T20 World Cup, the 2033 World Test Championship Final and Champions Trophy, the 2034 Men's T20 World Cup and the 2035 World Test Championship Final and Men's Cricket World Cup. Hosts for these events are yet to be confirmed.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifier, scheduled for February-March 2027, will feature 10 teams and 23 matches.

The teams will be divided into two groups of five, followed by semi-finals and a final. The top four teams will qualify for the 2027 World Cup, with the winner advancing directly to the group stage, while the other three will compete in a Super Series to determine the final group-stage spot.

--IANS

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