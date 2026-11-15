'We weren't doing it to show them anything': Mohit on India U19 team's celebrations after Asia Cup win

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) India's hero Mohit Ulva, who snatched a win from the jaws of defeat to defeat Pakistan U19 in the Asia Cup final, has opened up on the Indian U19 team's celebrations after the match.

Mohit did the unthinkable when he powered the Indian U19 side to a near-impossible-looking win against Pakistan U19 as his unbeaten 49 helped the team chase the 338-run target.

The No.10 medium pacer hit the winning four when three runs were needed off the final ball as India U19 produced a stellar one-wicket win. Speaking on the team's celebrations, which were criticised in Pakistan, Mohit stated that it came "natural" and they did not intend to show anything to them.

"It is natural. It was an India vs Pakistan match, and additionally, a final. The way they celebrated after beating us in the league stage. Actually, we were not even taking their celebration personally. We were thinking that they were celebrating their own victory. It doesn't matter what they do.

"We did likewise. We were celebrating our own victory. It had emotions, aggression, and everything. We weren't doing it to show them anything. We were celebrating among ourselves, and everything was natural," Mohit told Star Sports.

From 252/8, India U19 went on to chase 338 as Manal Chauhan also made an important 47 in the win. Reflecting on the outcome and his winning four, Mohit said he could not believe that they had won.

"Actually, I was completely zoned out after hitting three runs on one ball with a four. I didn't know that everyone was running to me; everything was happening.

"It was done; I finished the game. Until it was over, I believed that I would finish it. But after I did it, I couldn't believe that I had finished it. So, I was a little zoned out.

"After a while, I realised that it was actually over. Everyone was getting up, everyone was celebrating. So, I celebrated a little. I went to the supporters of India, who were sitting there the whole day. I went to them and celebrated with them. It's a very good feeling. Even now, it's a very good feeling for me. Because for my family, for my country, for India, it's a good feeling to win such a match," he added.

Mohit and Manal brought India U19 back into the contention with their 57-run partnership for the ninth wicket. He opened up on his discussions with Manal and said that the team had belief that they could win from any situation.

"No one had any doubt that we wouldn't be able to do it. Everyone knew that our team had the capability to do it. I was there when we were already 8 wickets down.

"Sir gave me the confidence that if I play the last ball, I'll do it. Manal was playing; I talked to him. Manal told me to stay till the end. If any one of us plays the last ball, we'll win. Whatever Manal and I planned, whatever we thought, at that moment, it happened. Actually, our execution was on point.

"We needed a lot of luck in that. Because anything can happen out of the box. We thought that if this plan was going on, they might even bluff in the plan. But they didn't. Everything went on point, as we had planned. At that time, I was very calm. I was feeling good inside. It was a natural moment. It was a natural celebration for me," he added.

--IANS

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