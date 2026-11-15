Maharashtra Open State Badminton: Spruha stuns top seed; Mahimkar in line for double

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Unseeded Spruha Joshi of Mumbai Suburban scored an upset victory over top seed Yuvika Bajaj to advance into the Girls U-19 final of the Bombay gymkhana Maharashtra Open State Badminton Tournament 2026.

Meanwhile, Harshit Mahimkar (Greater Mumbai) kept himself in line for double glory, reaching the men's final with an upset win over top seed Vinay Patil, before making the Under-19 Boys final.

After losing 9-15 in the opener, Spruha showed greatcharacter, saving crucial points in the extended second game to prevail 20-18 before running away with the decider to win 15-9.

Spruha will face Anvisha Ghorpade of Greater Mumbai in the final, who got the better of Pune's Sharvari Warwantkar 15-11, 15-10.

Top seed Harshit Mahimkar beat Ishan Wankhede [4] 15-13, 15-10 to make the boys under-19 final and later caused a big upset in the men's singles beating top seed Vinay Patil 11-15, 16-14, 15-3 after saving the match in the second game.

In Boys Doubles U17, top seeds Aditya Padwal and Aryan Nair (Thane) [1survived a scare against Chandranshu Gundle and Mayank Rajput, winning 15-13, 8-15, 17-15 in the closest match of the day.

Results (Semi-Final):

Girls U-17 Singles - Imaan Motorwala [3] beat Swarali Thorve [6] - 15-8, 13-15, 15-6; Anvisha Ghorpade [2] beat Rudra Gawde [5] - 15-4, 15-12.

Boys U-17 - Akshat Raisurana beat Anmol Sharma [6] - 15-7, 15-11; Dhruv Pawar beat Aarussh Saple [5] - 9-15, 15-11, 15-12

Girls U-19 - Spruha Joshi beat Yuvika Bajaj [1] - 9-15, 20-18, 15-9; Anvisha Ghorpade beat Sharvari Warwantkar - 15-11, 15-10

Boys U-19 - Harshit Mahimkar [1] beat Ishan Wankhede [4] - 15-13, 15-10; Ruturaj Chipat [6] beat Om Warbhe [3] - 15-13, 15-8

Girls U-17 Doubles - Dhanvi Nair + Sanvi Mali [2] beat Anvi More + Iva Goel - 8-15, 15-11, 15-11; Imaan Motorwala + Rudra Gawde beat Anvisha Ghorpade + Mahi Churi - 15-17, 15-11, 15-8

Boys U-17 Doubles - Aditya Padwal + Aryan Nair [1] beat Chandranshu Gundle + Mayank Rajput - 15-13, 8-15, 17-15; Akshat Raisurana + Vikrant Negi beat Aarav Chettiar + Shivam Chaure [4] - 15-11, 15-8

Girls U-19 Doubles - Khushi Pahwa + Yuvika Bajaj [2] beat Devanshi Shinde + Vedika Kulkarni - 15-13, 15-6; Pranjal Dedhia + Saisha Naik [1] beat Imaan Motorwala + Rudra Gawde - 15-11, 9-15, 15-4

Boys U-19 Doubles - Nidhish More + Yash Dhembare [1] beat Akshat Raisurana + Harshit Mahimkar - 15-10, 15-9; Deon Gonsalves + Ruturaj Chipat beat Aryan Pednekar + Ethan Dsouza - 15-13, 15-11

Women's Singles - Shreya Rathod beat Pranali Wadar - 15-12, 13-15, 15-13; Vanshika Tulsani beat Harshita Patil [2] - 11-15, 15-12, 15-6

Men's Singles - Ved Bhoir [4] beat Nishnat Galande [2] - 15-3, 15-11; Harshit Mahimkar [3] beat Vinay Patil [1] - 11-15, 16-14, 15-3

Men's Doubles - Nidhish More + Vinay Patil [4] beat Krishna Bhattad + Ritvik Sheth [2] - 15-5, 15-9; Viplav Kuvale + Viraj Kuvale [1] beat Avinash S + Pratik Tiwari - 15-9, 15-10

Mixed Doubles - Soham Phatak + Siya Singh [1] beat Shivaan Mishra + Khushi Pahwa - 15-8, 15-10; Krishna Majethia + Aparna Bane beat Ruturaj Chipat + Prisha Shah - 15-12, 7-15, 15-10.

--IANS

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