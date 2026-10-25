Nimrat Kaur remembers late father on his birthday: ‘Missing him a little extra today’

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur remembered her late father Major Bhupender Singh on his birthday with an emotional note. She expressed how his presence and warmth continue to be felt by the family.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Airlift’ actor shared a heartfelt message in his memory, reflecting on the void left by his absence and how she misses him even more on special occasions. “Happy birthday to Papa…never a day without his being and light around us. Thinking of him and missing him a little extra today. Hard to put the rest into words,” she wrote.

The ‘Dasvi’ actress also shared a few cherished childhood memories with her father through a series of photographs. The pictures feature a young Nimrat posing alongside him, while another offers a glimpse of his life in the Indian Army. The nostalgic moments captured in the photographs add a personal touch to her emotional birthday tribute.

Reacting to her post, Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Nimrat and wrote, “Torchbearer of a great legacy Nimrat keep shining!”

Through her note, the actress expressed how her father's memory continues to remain an integral part of her life. She also conveyed the difficulty of putting her emotions into words while remembering him on a day that holds special significance for the family.

Nimrat Kaur’s father, Major Bhupender Singh, served in the Indian Army as an engineer and was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery. He was abducted by terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen in Verinag, Kashmir, on January 17, 1994, while returning from an official assignment. After being held captive for seven days, he was killed at the age of 44.

Nimrat was just 11 years old when she lost her father. Following his death, her mother, Avinash Kaur, raised Nimrat and her younger sister, Rubina, on her own in Delhi and Noida.

Major Bhupender Singh died around January 23, 1994, after being held captive for seven days.

--IANS

ps/