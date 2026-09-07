September 07, 2026 1:32 PM हिंदी

Nimrat Kaur remembers her college ‘tapri’ days, reveals her favourite hangout spots

Nimrat Kaur remembers her college ‘tapri’ days, reveals her favourite hangout spots

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited her alma mater.

Recalling her college days, the ‘Airlift’ actress opened up about her favourite hangout spots, the simple pleasures of grabbing Maggi and samosas, and the memories associated with her old ‘tapri’ days. Speaking about her return to her alma mater, Kaur recalled her college memories and shared, “There is something very special about the old hangout spots. When I visited Shri Ram college, all the memories came rushing back to me. The nostalgia and pride of returning as a working actor is unparalleled. All of it had changed in so many years, and yet everything felt just the same. I sat down at my favourite hangout spots where I used to have Maggi and samosas, places where we were also ragged!”

Recalling her college days and her favourite hangout spots, the Dasvi actress added, “There was a football field, and nearby it was a little tapri called Irfan Chacha's. I remember having my favourite coffee there. Nearby it was also a tree and I think it was called a wisdom tree. But, no luck there! (laughs)”

For the unversed, Nimrat Kaur did her schooling at Delhi Public School, Noida, before pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com. Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi.

Recently, on the occasion of Janmashtami, Nimrat embraced the spiritual essence of Braj Dhaam as she explored the sacred towns of Vrindavan and Barsana. Sharing glimpses of her journey, the actress described the experience as one that was difficult to put into words.

The ‘Lunchbox’ actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit, offering a glimpse of her seeking blessings at Shri Banke Bihari Ji and witnessing Itr Seva at Shri Radha Vallabh Ji.

"Blessed by the magic dust of Brij dhaam…enchanted and mesmerised by the land of the divine lord and love itself manifested…Sharing some glimpses of what can barely be described in words or truly captured…Happy Janmashtami all…”

“Shri Banke Bihari ji… Itrh seva at Shri Radha Vallabh ji… Vrindavan ke pakwaan… Barsaane ke raaste…Barsaana main Shri Krishn Leela. When in Brij. Enchanted Nidhi Van. Yamuna ji. How Shiv ji appears in Brij…fascinating legend,” Nimrat concluded.

--IANS

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