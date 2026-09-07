September 07, 2026 1:30 PM हिंदी

Deepika Singh says she made a ‘great team’ with Karan Patel on ‘Indian Game Show’

Deepika Singh says she made a ‘great team’ with Karan Patel on ‘Indian Game Show’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Deepika Singh recently joined the ‘Indian Game Show With Harrsh and Bharti', she was paired up with actor Karan Patel. The television actress said the two made a “great team” and that they instantly connected.

Talking about her experience, Deepika said in a statement: “I am really happy to be paired with Karan Patel. Even though this was our first time working together, we connected instantly and made a great team.”

Deepika added: “He's incredibly sporting, and I truly enjoyed sharing the stage with him. I think the audience will enjoy watching us together. Being on Indian Game Show was a wonderful experience. Bharti and Harssh kept the energy high throughout the shoot, and there was so much laughter and friendly banter that the entire day was thoroughly enjoyable.”

The Indian Game Show has celebrities take on fun physical, comedy, and skill-based challenges, competing for exciting prizes while facing amusing punishments. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Talking about Deepika, she made her television debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she played IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi opposite Anas Rashid. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career. Following a break, Deepika then made a comeback to the small screen in 2019.

She was seen in a double role of Sandhya Patwardhan Jindal and Sakshi Patwardhan Salgaonkar opposite Namik Paul and Vin Rana, in Kavach... Mahashivrati. She also played an advocate in the web series Halala. In 2022, the actress made her film debut with Titu Ambani opposite Tushar Pandey.

Meanwhile, Karan rose to fame with his work in the show Kasturi, where he played Robbie Sabarwal. He was then seen in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasamh Se.

The actor debuted as host by anchoring a new show Kaho Na Yaar Hai. In 2013, he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He shot to superstardom with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan has also starred in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and The 50.

--IANS

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