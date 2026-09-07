India vs Japan is more than a cricket match: Saikia

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has described India’s September 22 T20I against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture as a landmark moment for cricket’s expansion into new territories, with the one-off fixture set to open celebrations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and precede India’s Asian Games campaign in Japan.

“India–Japan is more than a cricket match. It represents the direction in which our sport is moving from a global ambition to a global reality. The journey has begun. And there is much more to come,” Saikia wrote on X on Monday.

The match, to be played for the Suzuki Cup, will serve as the flagship opening event of ‘Sport 75’, a bilateral initiative focused on strengthening sporting exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan.

For Saikia, the significance of the fixture extends beyond the occasion itself. He sees India’s visit as part of a wider effort to introduce cricket to audiences in countries where the sport is still developing.

“Cricket’s global journey is being shaped by moments that take the game beyond its traditional boundaries. The India–Japan T20I match on 22nd September ’26 is one such moment taking international cricket to Japan, connecting with a new audience and strengthening the game’s presence in a region with immense potential.”

The BCCI secretary also credited ICC chairman Jay Shah for helping establish global expansion as a central part of cricket’s long-term agenda.

“It is also an opportunity to recognise the vision and groundwork laid by Shri Jay Shah during his tenure as BCCI Secretary and now as ICC Chairman in placing the global growth of cricket firmly at the heart of the sport’s future.”

The India–Japan fixture also comes at an important juncture for cricket’s Olympic ambitions. India will remain in Japan for the Asian Games, where the men’s cricket competition is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 3.

Saikia linked the push into newer markets with the broader objective of making the sport more accessible internationally.

“From expanding cricket into new territories to building a stronger pathway towards the Olympic movement, the ambition has always been clear: make cricket more accessible, more inclusive and truly global.”

The significance of India’s arrival has also been underlined by the Japan Cricket Association, whose chief executive Naoki Miyaji has described the presence of the reigning world champions as a potentially transformative development for cricket in the country.

The Sano International Cricket Ground, which normally accommodates around 500 spectators, is expected to increase its capacity to as many as 2,000 for the fixture. Ticketing information is expected to be released through the organisers’ official social media channels.

For the BCCI, however, the Japan match is intended to be part of a sustained expansion rather than a standalone event. Saikia said the Indian board has a role to play in supporting cricket’s development in emerging regions.

“As BCCI, our responsibility is to build on that foundation and continue taking the game to new countries, new communities and new generations.”

With India’s visit combining an international fixture, the Sport 75 initiative and the Asian Games, Saikia believes the Japan engagement can become another marker in cricket’s attempt to establish a genuinely worldwide presence.

--IANS

vi/bc