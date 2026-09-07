Monty Desai expected to become Gujarat head coach

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Monty Desai is set to mark his return to the Indian domestic cricket circuit, as the 52-year-old is expected to be named Gujarat head coach.

The transition follows Desai's recent departure as Canada's men's head coach, bringing an end to his second stint with the side after just over three months in charge. He had previously coached Canada in 2019 during their World Cricket League 2 campaign in Namibia.

"He is in the pipeline definitely. But we are going to decide within one week. Our trial and practice matches are going on, so we will decide after that and we will announce that officially," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Secretary Anil Patel told IANS on Monday when asked about Monty Desai's appointment as future Gujarat senior men's head coach.

"Right now, our trial and practice games are on to make teams for the upcoming season - featuring all U19, U23, and senior teams players. He has gone there in the KSCA-Dr. (Capt.) K. Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament to watch and observe all players featuring in the ongoing matches," he added.

If confirmed, Desai will succeed former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar, who served as Gujarat’s head coach from June 2023. Powar previously had two tenures as the head coach of the India women's cricket team (2018 and May 2021 to December 2022).

A veteran in domestic, international, and franchise circuits, Desai’s coaching credentials include stints with Nepal, Canada, and the UAE, alongside roles with IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals (assistant coach and head scout) and Gujarat Lions (performance coach and scout).

He also served as Andhra's head coach during the 2018–19 domestic season and spent three years as the batting coach for the West Indies men's team (2019–2022). His impactful two-year tenure with Nepal saw the national side regain ODI status and qualify for both the 2023 Men's Asia Cup and the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

--IANS

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