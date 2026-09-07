Anil Kapoor reveals why he chose to play Shivaji Rao in Nayak, celebrates 25 years of movie

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor celebrated 25 years of his blockbuster hit Nayak: The Real Hero on Monday.

Anil opened up about what drew him to the iconic character of Shivaji Rao, saying it was not merely the journey of a common man becoming Chief Minister but what he chose to do after getting the power to make a difference.

Anil took to his social media to mark 25 years of the film and shared a mix of powerful scenes from the movie.

He wrote, “25 years of Nayak. What drew me to Shivaji Rao was never just the journey from a common man to the Chief Minister. It was what he chose to do once he got there, to use the power he had to make a difference to the people,” he wrote.

He added, “To portray a role with that kind of purpose was a privilege and perhaps that is why Nayak continues to find its way back to people even after 25 years. The love for your country, and the desire to do better for its people will never be irrelevant, and I will always be proud to have been a part of such a story,” he wrote.

Talking about the movie, released in 2001, Nayak was directed by S. Shankar and featured Anil Kapoor as television journalist Shivaji Rao, who finds himself taking charge as the Chief Minister for 24 hours after challenging the state's political leadership.

The film also starred Rani Mukerji, the late Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla. It was a Hindi remake of Shankar's Tamil film Mudhalvan.

The movie's songs like Rukhi Sukhi Roti, Nayak and others went on to become superhits.

The film's central idea that revolved around an ordinary man being given an extraordinary opportunity to change the system, struck a chord with the audiences.

Shivaji, initially a television reporter, questions Chief Minister Balraj Chauhan, played by Amrish Puri, over corruption and administrative failures in an interview. An irked Chauhan challenges him to run the state for a day. Shivaji accepts it and attempts to bring about sweeping changes, much to the shock of politicians and happiness of the citizens.

Reportedly, Anil was not the first choice for Shivaji Rao. Director Shankar had initially approached Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan before the role eventually came to Anil.

–IANS

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