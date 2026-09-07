Ian Somerhalder revisits Damon days with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ rewatch

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Retired actor Ian Somerhalder rewatched himself as Damon Salvatore from the popular supernatural drama series ‘The Vampire Diaries’ as the rainy weather in California felt like the perfect backdrop for revisiting the series.

Somerhalder took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself watching The Vampire Diaries on his laptop.

“It’s raining in California… which feels like the perfect day for a rewatch,” he wrote as the caption.

“The Vampire Diaries” supernatural teen drama based on the book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. The series premiered in 2009 and concluded in 2017, having aired 171 episodes over eight seasons. It became the most-watched series on the network before being surpassed by Arrow.

In April 2015, lead actress Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert, confirmed that she would be leaving the show after its sixth season. Dobrev returned to record a voice-over for the seventh-season finale and returned as a guest star in the series finale.

In 2016, the CW renewed the series for an eighth season, but in July of that year announced that the eighth season, consisting of 16 episodes, would be the show's last. The Vampire Diaries significantly influenced the supernatural teen drama genre, contributing to a surge in vampire-themed media during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Somerhalder is known for playing Boone Carlyle in the science fiction adventure drama television series Lost and Damon Salvatore in the supernatural teen drama series The Vampire Diaries

It was in 2024, in an interview, he revealed that he had retired from acting after relocating to a farm outside of Los Angeles, though he would still be involved in producing and environmental activism.

The actor was last seen in the 2014 film “The Anomaly”. The film is a science fiction action film co-produced and directed by Noel Clarke, who also starred in the lead role. The film co-stars Ian Somerhalder and Luke Hemsworth.

--IANS

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