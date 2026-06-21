Nimrat Kaur reflects on how Yoga became her ‘most meaningful inner journey’

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) On the occasion of International Yoga Day, actress Nimrat Kaur shared a heartfelt reflection on her personal yoga journey.

She described it as the “most meaningful inner journey” of her life. Taking to Instagram, the Airlift actress emphasized that yoga is not about achieving perfection or reaching a destination but rather about finding stillness, observing the rhythm of the breath, and cultivating a deeper connection with oneself. Sharing her photos, Nimrat wrote, “Yoga is no destination, no goal, no sense of perfection. Over the years it’s become the most meaningful inner journey, with simply observing the rhythm of the breath through the stillness of the body.”

“Celebrating the best love letter to my body and being today and every day. Happy International Yoga Day everyone!! P.S. The last one is my take on "Sukhaasan." #InternationalYogaDay #FitIndia,” she added.

In the images, the actress could be seen performing various yoga asanas. To mark the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their yoga routines and reflect on the importance of physical and mental well-being.

On the professional front, the 44-year-old actress began her journey in cinema with Anurag Kashyap’s production “Peddlers” in 2012. She soon followed it up with a widely praised performance in the 2013 Irrfan Khan-starrer “The Lunchbox.”

Nimrat Kaur later expanded her career internationally by playing an ISI agent in the fourth season of the acclaimed American series “Homeland.” Her global recognition grew further, and she went on to appear in another U.S. show, “Wayward Pines.”

In Bollywood, she gained major popularity with her performance in “Airlift” opposite Akshay Kumar. More recently, Nimrat Kaur was seen in the film “Kaalidhar Laapata” with Abhishek Bachchan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. On the digital front, Kaur also appeared in the third season of the spy thriller series “The Family Man.”

--IANS

ps/