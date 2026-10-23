Nimrat Kaur cycles to 'aarti' in the gym as she wishes festival calories away

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur has found a rather divine way to burn off those festive calories.

The actress shared a glimpse of her gym session on Instagram, where she was seen cycling while listening to aarti, giving her workout a spiritual twist.

The text overlay on the video read: “WHAT I'M DOING VS WHAT I'M LISTENING TO

Labelling it a “God-tier playlist”, Nimrat quipped said she was using it to wish the festival calories away.

She captioned the video: “God-tier playlist to wish them festival calories away.”

Nimrat began her career as a print model and went on to act in theatre. After brief appearances in a few films, Kaur starred in Anurag Kashyap's production Peddlers in 2012. She followed it with her breakthrough role in the critically acclaimed drama The Lunchbox in 2014.

In 2015, Kaur played the recurring role of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Tasneem Qureishi in the fourth season of the American television series Homeland, and later reprised her role in its eighth season.

She co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the war thriller Airlift. She has since starred in the American mystery series Wayward Pines and the Indian drama series School of Lies.

In movies, the actress was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, which released in 2025. Directed by Madhumita, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role as Kaalidhar, alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and child actor Daivik Baghela in supporting roles.

On the OTT front, she was seen in the third season of The Family Man created by Raj & DK. It features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

--IANS

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