Nimisha Sajayan tells 'Enna Vilai' director Sajeev Pazhoor: I'm incredibly proud of you!

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Nimisha Sajayan, whose performance in director Sajeev Pazhoor's eagerly awaited social drama, 'Enna Vilai', has come in for praise from industry insiders and critics, has now penned a post of gratitude ahead of the film's release in which she has told the film's director that she was incredibly proud of him.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post of gratitude, Nimisha Sajayan wrote, "Dear Sajeev Chettan, nine years later we are collaborating again and it feels so special. In 2017 you gave me Sreeja, my debut character and in many ways that’s where this beautiful journey began for me. And after nine years, you have once again given me a character that is so special and close to my heart...Kanchana."

She went on to say,"Thank you for trusting me with Kanchana. Thank you for believing in me...for supporting me & for being there throughout this journey. Tomorrow is a very special day as Enna Vilai releases… your debut as a director. I’ve seen your dedication, passion and all the love you’ve poured into this film. We’ve all witnessed the writer in you and tomorrow the world gets to witness the director. I’m so excited and incredibly proud of you."

"Enna Vilai releases tomorrow in theatres near you. Please go watch & show this beautiful film some love. Here’s to your new beginning..Sajeev Ettan," she wrote.

It may be recalled that the actress had only recently disclosed that the director had never disclosed to her which character he had in mind for her while he first narrated the script to her.

Nimisha Sajayan had said, “When Sajeev narrated the story to me, he didn’t tell me which character he had in mind for me. He simply said, ‘Okay, now, you pick.’ There were two beautifully written characters, and Rishi’s character was also brilliantly written. So, I was genuinely curious and a little sceptical about whether he was considering me for Vijayalakshmi’s character or the role of Kanchana. But honestly, I was happy either way. I was completely open to taking up Viji’s character as well because I really liked the space the character offered.”

Stating that she already had a soft corner for Kanchana’s character, Nimisha said, "So, when Sajeev finally told me that the character he had in mind for me was Kanchana, I was overwhelmed. I was almost in tears. I just hugged him and asked him, ‘Why did you do this?’ I wasn’t sure which character he was going to offer me because both were so beautifully and strongly written. But the moment he said, ‘It’s you,’ it became a very emotional moment for me. The beauty of 'Enna Vilai' is that every character has a deep emotional arc."

Stating that she didn’t have many combination scenes with Karunaas, who plays the lead in the film, Nimisha said his performance was extraordinary.

"Vijayalakshmi’s character is also very hard-hitting, and she has excelled as a performer. I am so glad that the press and media fraternity has received the film so warmly. It is a bliss to receive such heartfelt appreciation for my character. Director Sajeev deserves all the credit for bringing these characters to life. I am sure Enna Vilai will remain a memorable film for cinema lovers,” she said.

Rooted in a socially relevant premise, Enna Vilai follows a man whose means of survival is tied to the coins devotees offer to the sea near Rameswaram. What begins as a struggle for dignity and livelihood gradually develops into a larger legal battle, bringing questions of justice, survival and human dignity into sharp focus.

Written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor, Enna Vilai has been produced by Githesh V under the banner of Kalamaya Films. The film features music by Sam C.S., cinematography by Alby Antony and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

--IANS

mkr