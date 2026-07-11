Nimisha Sajayan: A courtroom visit completely transformed my approach to the lawyer’s role in Enna Vilai

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Nimisha Sajayan, who plays the lead along with actor Karunas in director Sajeev Pazhoor's eagerly-awaited socio-political family thriller 'Enna Vilai', has now revealed that a visit to a courtroom was what completely transformed her approach to her role in the film.

For the unaware, Nimisha plays a lawyer in the eagerly awaited film.

During a recent interaction on the film, Nimisha Sajayan opened up about the extensive preparation behind her character and how observing real-life courtroom proceedings completely transformed her perception of the role.

Speaking about her experience, Nimisha Sajayan said, “I have portrayed a lawyer in an earlier film, but my experience with 'Enna Vilai' gave me an entirely different perspective. Director Sajeev Pazhoor asked me to visit a courtroom and closely observe the proceedings. Until then, I had a certain perception of how lawyers presented their arguments. However, witnessing the proceedings in person completely changed my understanding. The arguments, conversations, and overall atmosphere were far more natural and realistic than I had imagined. That experience significantly influenced the way I approached the character, particularly the dialogue delivery and courtroom portions.”

The film marks a special creative reunion between Nimisha Sajayan and Sajeev Pazhoor after nine years. Sajeev Pazhoor was the writer of the critically acclaimed 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum', which marked Nimisha’s debut as a lead actress.

Reflecting on their long-standing creative association, Nimisha Sajayan said, “Sajeev Pazhoor was the writer of 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum', the film through which I made my debut as a lead actress. Nine years later, he brought me on board for a project written and directed by him, which makes 'Enna Vilai' extremely special to me. I have known and admired him as a writer, but through this film, I had the opportunity to witness his vision and abilities as a filmmaker for the first time. I feel immensely happy and proud to be part of this important journey in his career.”

Set against a socially relevant backdrop, 'Enna Vilai' revolves around a thought-provoking premise connected to the practice of devotees offering coins into the sea near Rameswaram. The story explores the unexpected events that unfold when an individual attempts to retrieve the coins lying beneath the waters. What begins as a personal struggle involving dignity and survival gradually evolves into a significant legal battle, culminating in a verdict with the potential to draw nationwide attention.

The film features Nimisha Sajayan alongside Karunas, Vijayalakshmi Ahathian, Chiththa Darshan, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Y.G. Mahendran, Motta Rajendran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Praveena, Mohan Ram, Chetan Kumar, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Kamalesh, Goli Soda Pandi, J.S. Kavi, Swaminathan, Deepa Shankar and Kavi Nakkalites among others.

Written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor, 'Enna Vilai' has been produced by Githesh V under the banner of Kalamaya Films. The film has music by Sam C.S, cinematography by Alby Antony and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

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IANS

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