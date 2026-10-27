Nilakanta Sharma announces retirement from international hockey after Asian Champions Trophy

Jalandhar, Oct 27 (IANS) Star midfielder Nilakanta Sharma on Tuesday announced that he will bring his illustrious international career to a close after India's campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy 2026, with Hockey India congratulating the Manipuri veteran for his contribution to Indian hockey.

Nilakanta, who hails from Manipur, made his 163rd international appearance in India's opening match against Bangladesh in front of a passionate crowd at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Tuesday. India won the match 13-0 with Nilakanta scoring one goal, his 20th in the international arena.

The 31-year-old Manipuri midfielder will retire as one of the most decorated modern-day players, having been part of India’s historic bronze-medal-winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympics and gold-medal triumphs at two consecutive Asian Games.

Nilakanta first made his mark in junior hockey, winning the 2015 Junior Asia Cup before playing a key role in India’s triumph at the 2016 FIH Men's Junior World Cup in Lucknow.

He made his senior international debut against Belgium in 2017, quickly establishing himself as a dependable presence in the midfield, representing the country at major international tournaments and contributing to several memorable achievements.

His senior career saw him become part of some of Indian hockey’s most significant achievements in the modern era. He was a member of the Indian team that won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, with India sharing the title with Pakistan, and the side that secured the FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar in 2019.

One of the defining moments of his career came at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he was part of the Indian team that won bronze, ending the country's 41-year wait for an Olympic hockey medal. He also represented India at the 2018, 2023 and 2026 Men's Hockey World Cups and won silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nilakanta won his first Asian Games gold medal with the Indian team at Hangzhou 2022 and followed it up with a second gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan earlier this month. He also featured in India's Asian Champions Trophy title-winning campaigns in 2023 and 2024.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Nilakanta said, “I discussed that with our coach during the Asian Games. I told him that I want to bid adieu in the next tournament because I feel it’s the right time for me.”

He added: “Of course, the Olympic bronze medal was one of the biggest moments of my career, but I feel extremely fortunate to play the last two matches at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan and win another Asian Games gold medal, when Raj Kumar Pal suffered a hand injury, and I was included in the squad.”

Nilakanta said he hopes to remain connected with hockey and contribute to its development in his home state. “Going ahead, I want to give back to the game that has given me so much and hope to contribute to the growth of the sport in Manipur.”

Reflecting on Nilakanta's illustrious career, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “Nilakanta has served Indian hockey with great dedication and pride. His contributions in midfield and commitment to the team have been valuable throughout his international career. On behalf of Hockey India, I thank him for his service and wish him success and happiness in all his future endeavours.”

Hailing Nilakanta's contributions, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “Nilakanta Sharma has been a valuable member of Indian hockey, and his contributions to the team over the years will always be appreciated. His commitment, hard work and understanding of the game have helped India achieve success on the international stage. On behalf of Hockey India, I thank him for his service and wish him the very best for the next chapter of his life.”

Mandeep Singh completed his hat-trick in the 3rd, 10th and 54th minutes, while captain Harmanpreet Singh (2', 44'), Dilpreet Singh (43', 44') and Hardik Singh (60', 60') scored twice each. Shilanand Lakra (15'), Abhishek (18'), Nilakanta Sharma (26') and Jugraj Singh (46') were the other goalscorers for India.

--IANS

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