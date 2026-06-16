Nikki Narula reveals which Imtiaz Ali film made her take the plunge into cinema

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Nikki Narula, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has shared that it was the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Tamasha’ that made her take the plunge and explore cinema.

Imtiaz Ali, Nikki described the opportunity as nothing short of a dream come true. Her journey began with an audition through Mukesh Chhabra’s casting company where she initially auditioned for the character of Meher without any major expectations.

A few days later, she received a call informing her that she had been selected but not for Meher, but for the role of Crystal.

Talking about the same, “At that moment, the only thing I could think about was that Imtiaz Ali had chosen me. I didn’t even stop to think whether the role was big or small. For me, that moment itself was the biggest achievement”.

The actress revealed that Tamasha had a profound impact on her life long before she entered the industry. The film inspired her to pursue her passion, trust her instincts, and discover her own voice.

She further mentioned, “I often say that I am in this industry because of Tamasha. That film gave me the courage to understand my dreams and listen to my inner voice”.

Sharing her experience of working with Imtiaz, she said, “For many people, it may seem like a small thing. But for me, it was validation that I’m moving in the right direction. I don’t see acting as just a profession, I see it as a practice, a lifelong pursuit”.

‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ is set in Punjab predating the Partition of India, and tells the story of 2 lovers. The film features the architectural ruins of Punjab.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

aa/