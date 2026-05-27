Nikki Bhati death case: Sister to return to marital home after Panchayat's intervention, settlement between families

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) In a surprising development in the high-profile Nikki Bhati death case, Kanchan Bhati the sister of the deceased woman, who was married to Nikki's brother-in-law Rohit, will return to her marital home in Greater Noida.

The decision was reached after a protracted dispute that continued for nearly nine months.

The two families reportedly reached the settlement through the mediation of the Panchayat.

Following several rounds of discussions during the Panchayat proceedings, both parties arrived at a consensus while keeping in mind the future of the children and the larger interests of the family.

According to reports, under the terms of the settlement, Nikki Bhati’s sister, Kanchan, will return to her marital home where her sister suffered serious burn injuries and later died of them. Her husband Vipin was accused of burning her alive and arrested for the crime.

However, now, both families have agreed to transfer property in the names of Nikki’s children and send Kanchan back to her marital home.

Family members stated that the decision was taken to safeguard the children’s rights and ensure a secure future for them.

Sources said that, following the settlement, Nikki’s family will begin the legal process of withdrawing the case against her in-laws by filing an affidavit before the court.

The decision was reportedly reached after extensive deliberations held during Panchayat proceedings in the presence of elders from both families and several respected members of the community.

Nikki Bhati died on August 21, 2025, in Sirsa village of Greater Noida. Following the incident, her relatives made serious allegations of domestic violence and dowry demands against her husband and in-laws, due to which the case attracted significant media attention.

Acting on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation and later arrested Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, following an encounter. Her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and elder brother-in-law were also arrested in connection with the case.

Since the incident, tension and discord had persisted between the two families. However, with the consensus now reached through the intervention of the Panchayat, the dispute appears to be moving towards a resolution. Both families stated that the decision was taken by prioritising the future of the children and maintaining family ties.

--IANS

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