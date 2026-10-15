Nikitin Dheer remembers father Pankaj Dheer on first death anniversary: ‘I am awfully lonely without you’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actor Nikitin Dheer remembered his late father, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, on his first death anniversary with an emotional note.

He expressed how deeply he missed his presence, affection, and words of encouragement. Taking to Instagram, Nikitin reflected on the little moments he shared with his father, including his smile, laughter, hugs and the comforting feeling of having his hand on his head. He also recalled the times when his father scolded him and encouraged him.

Sharing his feelings, Nikitin wrote, “Been a year! Of not seeing you smile Of not hearing you laugh Of not feeling your hand on my head Of not getting hugs from you Of not being scolded by you Of not saying I Love You to you Of not hearing you whistle Of not hearing words of encouragement from you Of not knowing how to live without you And this whole life to go,don’t know how i shall manage. I just know that i am awfully lonely without you..Love you to infinity Dad.. Miss you..” (sic)

Through his heartfelt tribute, Nikitin expressed the pain of learning to live without his father, whose absence continues to leave a deep void in his life.

Nikitin Dheer’s wife, actress Kratika Sengar, remembered her late father-in-law, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, on his first death anniversary with a heartfelt post. The actress shared a picture of herself posing with Pankaj. The two were seen smiling at the camera, while the late actor affectionately held his daughter-in-law’s hand.

Sharing the picture, Kratika wrote, “Today... Tomorrow... N Forever... Love You DAD...”

Pankaj Dheer was a well-known actor in Hindi cinema and television. He was widely remembered for portraying Karna in the popular television series ‘Mahabharat’, which brought him widespread recognition among audiences.

Pankaj Dheer passed away in Mumbai on October 15, 2025, at the age of 68, after battling cancer.

--IANS

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