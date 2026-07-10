July 10, 2026 3:49 PM हिंदी

Nikitin Dheer on returning as Waseem Khan in ‘Raktanchal Season 3’: ‘It’s incredibly satisfying’

Nikitin Dheer on returning as Waseem Khan in ‘Raktanchal Season 3’: ‘It’s incredibly satisfying’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Nikitin Dheer is set to return as Waseem Khan in ‘Raktanchal Season 3’ and has opened up about reprising the intense and layered character.

The actor shared that stepping back into the role comes with a sense of satisfaction, as the character continues to offer new challenges and opportunities to explore. Reflecting on his return to the crime drama, Nikitin shared in a statement, “There’s something incredibly satisfying about returning as Waseem Khan because he's a character with multiple layers. He commands every room he walks into, but this season he's also forced to face his greatest challenge yet.”

“The rivalry that audiences have followed over the years reaches an entirely new level, and I think they'll enjoy every moment of what unfolds.”

On Friday, the makers released the trailer of the show on social media. The action-packed trailer opens with the most intense chapter of the franchise so far. After spending four years in hiding, Vijay Singh returns with one goal — to take revenge on his old enemy Waseem Khan. The entry of Virendra Pratap Singh and Himanshu Patnaik further changes the power dynamics.

Speaking about stepping back into Vijay Singh's world, Kranti Prakash Jha said, “Vijay Singh has always been driven by grit and conviction, and returning to play him after all these years felt both familiar and exciting. This season puts him in situations that constantly test his resolve, making every confrontation more intense than the last. Fans can expect a thrilling journey that builds towards the biggest showdown the franchise has seen.”

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, written by Siddharth Mishra, “Raktanchal Season 3” will stream from July 16 on Amazon MX Player. The upcoming season also stars Karan Patel, Mahie Gill, Rajesh Kumar and Vikram Kochhar. Set against the rugged backdrop of Purvanchal, the new season explores a world filled with revenge, ambition, shifting alliances, and betrayal.

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, written by Siddharth Mishra, “Raktanchal Season 3” will stream from July 16 on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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