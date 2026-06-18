Nikita Dutta shares ‘unaesthetic’ yet intense yoga backbend routine

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta has shared a glimpse of her intense yoga training routine.

In her recent post on Instagram, she highlighted a challenging backbend session. She described it in a light-hearted way as “unaesthetic” while showcasing the demanding nature of the drills. Nikita posted a video in which she is seen performing yoga backbend exercises. For the caption, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress wrote, “Unaesthetic back bend drills include bringing out every yoga prop possible.”

Last week, actress Nikita Dutta shared a reflective note on life, offering a thoughtful glimpse into her personal outlook. In her post, she spoke about the importance of staying open to life’s uncertainties and embracing the unexpected. Taking to her Instagram, she highlighted how experiences—whether planned or unplanned—shaped one’s perspective. Nikita shared a series of candid pictures and wrote, “My last week tells me to keep some room in my heart for the unimaginable.”

On the work front, Nikita Dutta made her acting debut on television with “Dream Girl” in 2015, followed by “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste,” before moving into films. She entered Bollywood with “Lekar Hum Deewana Dil” and later went on to feature in popular projects like “Gold,” “Kabir Singh,” and “The Big Bull.”

The actress also worked in the Marathi film “Gharat Ganpati” alongside Bhushan Pradhan, where she played a Hindi-speaking character who experiences cultural contrasts while interacting with her Marathi-speaking traditional in-laws before marriage.

More recently, Nikita was seen in the 2025 thriller “Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins” and the Malayalam action film “Gharshana.” On the OTT space, she has appeared in the MX Player series “The Waking of a Nation” as well as the Netflix crime drama “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.”

--IANS

ps/