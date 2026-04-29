April 29, 2026 11:55 AM हिंदी

Nikita Dutta googles ‘indirect ways of knowing HbA1C levels’, says she's 'not proud' of it

Nikita Dutta googles ‘indirect ways of knowing HbA1C levels’, says she's 'not proud' of it

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta on Tuesday gave her fans a candid peek into her recent Google search history.

She admitted of 'not being proud' of the random things she ended up googling this week., that included ‘searching for indirect ways of knowing Hb1AC levels too.’

Sharing a fun carousel on her social media account, Nikita documented her curious online spirals.

She paired each search with a picture rom her day-to-day life. In one of the pictures, the actor is seen lounging casually while the search bar reads “indirect ways to know HbA1C level,” hinting at her health curiosity.

Another frame shows the candid picture of actor Bhushan Pradhan as she googled, “is Bhushan Pradhan tying the knot”.

Another picture features a homemade dessert alongside the search “easy chocolate ganache recipe.”

She also seems to have looked up “what is bokeh effect,” “summer nail trends 2026,” “calories in a benne dosa,” and even “what is an EMF blocker.”

“Things I googled this week and I am not proud,” she captioned the post.

On the professional front, Nikita Dutta began her career in television with Dream Girl in 2015 followed by the show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste before transitioning to films.

She made her Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and later gained recognition with projects like Gold, Kabir Singh, and The Big Bull.

Two years ago, Nikita also featured in the Marathi film Gharat Ganpati alongside Bhushan Pradhan.

The actress essayed the role of a Hindi speaking girl who encounters her Marathi speaking and traditional would be in-laws before marriage.

The movie was shot in the Konkan region of Maharashtra and received good reviews from both audience and critics alike.

–IANS

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