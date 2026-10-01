Niki, Vaishnavi power India A to 281-run win over Australia A in women’s unofficial Test

Mohali, Oct 1 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma and batting all-rounder Niki Prasad delivered stellar performances as India A registered a resounding 281-run victory over Australia A on Day Three of the unofficial Test match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Chasing an improbable target of 446, Australia A were bundled out for 164 in 76 overs late in the final session. Player of the Match Niki was the star with the ball in the second innings, picking up 5-50. Her five-wicket haul complemented her first-innings contributions, where she scored a brilliant 91 and took 2-27, and finished with match figures of 7-77.

Vaishnavi backed up her six-wicket effort in the first innings with figures of 3-58 in the second innings and ended with a dominant match-haul of 9-110.

Resuming their second innings at 134/2 and an overall lead of 322 runs, India A suffered an early collapse. Lilly Mills struck in quick succession by dismissing Tejal Hasabnis for a four-ball duck, followed by taking out Yastika Bhatia (46) and Tanisha Singh on consecutive deliveries.

When Frankie Nicklin removed Niki, India A found themselves tottering at 156/6. But Anushka Sharma anchored the lower order with a vital 48, while Vaishnavi played a quickfire cameo of 24 off 14 balls to stretch India A's total to 257.

Australia A made a solid start to their steep run-chase, with skipper Rachel Trenaman and Tahlia Wilson putting together a 51-run opening stand. But Tahlia’s run-out for 28 triggered a dramatic batting collapse.

The visitors lost five wickets for just five runs in a span of 43 balls, thus slipping to 56/5. Courtney Webb, Charli Knott, and Anika Learoyd were all dismissed for ducks, while Rachel fell for 26. Niki then broke through the middle order and took out Sianna Ginger and Milly Illingworth to leave Australia A reeling at 80/8.

Tess Flintoff (58) and Lily offered spirited resistance by adding 74 runs for the ninth wicket to delay the inevitable. But broke the partnership by dismissing Lily before Prasad sealed the victory by taking out Tess to complete her five-wicket haul.

Brief scores:

India A Women 364 & 257 all out in 64.2 overs (Priya Punia 59, Lily Mills 5-88) beat Australia A Women 176 and 164 all out in 76 overs (Tess Flintoff 58, Niki Prasad 5-50) by 281 runs

--IANS

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