Nikhil Chinapa: Do miss OG version of ‘Roadies’, it was a whole different era

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Television host Nikhil Chinapa, who is returning as a gang leader on the 21st season of ‘MTV Roadies’, says he misses the “OG version” of the reality show, calling it a “whole different era” and recalling the fun and unpredictability of its early seasons.

Nikhil told IANS: “It feels surreal to be coming back as a gang leader and I’m very excited for this journey. I do miss the OG version of Roadies, it was so much fun! It was a whole different era. “

He added that the game challenges you in many different ways.

“And this show is very different from other reality shows.”

Talking about returning as a gang leader, Nikhil said: “Coming back to MTV Roadies feels a bit like coming home. I’ve experienced the show from almost every angle. I’ve been involved in selecting contestants, judging them, and eventually becoming a Gang Leader and a winner.”

What he always loved about the show is that the contestants aren’t celebrities.

“Anyone, from anywhere, can show up, audition and earn their place. And sometimes, an ordinary person walks into that audition room and walks out of that season a household name. That’s the transformative power of the show,” he said.

Nikhil said: “To be part of that journey with my friend Rannvijay and my fellow OG gang leaders, and to experience it with a whole new generation of Roadies, is something I’m genuinely excited about.”

This season, the show gets six Gang Leaders, including Nikhil, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula v/s Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali.

Nikhil is often credited with popularizing EDM among the youth in India. He has been associated with MTV India since the late 1990s and has appeared in multiple television shows, including Roadies and Splitsvilla.

He has been instrumental in popularizing DJing as a profession and leading the music scene at the Sunburn Festival in its early years.

--IANS

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