Nikhil Chinapa recalls his sarong days in the late 90s: VJs shaped India’s youth culture

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) “Roadies Rebirth” gang leader Nikhil Chinappa took a trip down memory lane, revisiting his late 1990s days of regularly sporting sarongs, even at night parties.

Recalling his time at MTV India, which he joined in September 1997, the VJ spoke about how he was influenced by Bali’s culture during his 1998-99 visit and how he eventually stopped wearing sarongs after seeing Salman Khan sport one in a film's music video.

He wrote in the caption: “#ThrowbackThursday to when I wore sarongs regularly, in public and often to parties at night as well. This was the late 90s, before the millennium and @mtvindia and all the VJs pretty much did what they wanted with pop culture and we all were regularly splashed across the front pages of every national newspaper.”

She added: “I had joined MTV in September ‘97. Yes, next year will make it 3 decades with MTV and having a ring-side seat to the evolution of youth culture in India. I travelled to Bali in ‘98/99 and had been heavily influenced by their culture. The sarongs came from there.”

“Then one day MTV started playing a music video from some movie, where Salman Khan was wearing a sarong (can’t remember which one). Shortly after, I stopped wearing them.”

Nikhil has been working towards a more holistic approach to health and fitness, focusing on longevity, cognitive health, nutrition, sleep and lifestyle choices.

Sharing a glimpse of his wellness journey on Instagram, Nikhil said he has been working on his biohacking protocols and credited his guides for helping him navigate various health practices.

He shared a string of pictures of himself working out in the gym shirtless with Rannvijay. At 53, Nikhil showcased his perfectly chiselled body, washboard abs and beefed-up biceps

Nikhil is credited with popularizing EDM among the youth in India. He has been associated with MTV India since the late 1990s and has appeared in multiple television shows, including Roadies and Splitsvilla.

--IANS

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