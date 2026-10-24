Nikhil Chinapa: Been working towards a more holistic approach towards my mind, body

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) “Roadies Rebirth” gangleader Nikhil Chinapa has been working towards a more holistic approach to health and fitness, focusing on longevity, cognitive health, nutrition, sleep and lifestyle choices.

Sharing a glimpse of his wellness journey on Instagram, Nikhil said he has been working on his biohacking protocols and credited his guides for helping him navigate various health practices.

He shared a string of pictures of himself working out in the gym shirtless with Rannvijay. At 53, Nikhil showcased his perfectly chiselled body, washboard abs and beefed-up biceps

Turning to the caption section, he wrote: “Not just Roadies in their Rebirth era. MTV didn’t look like this in the 90s.. but it does now. Been working towards a more holistic approach towards my mind and body.”

He also praised his wife for ensuring that the family eats healthy and nutritious food every day, while giving a special shout-out to actor and host Rannvijay for pushing him through his workouts.

“On fitness, longevity and better cognitive health as well. Been working on nutrition, diet, sleep, my vitamin and supplements intake and my lifestyle choices. My guides on my biohacking protocols and journey have been @disc0luxe (he’s my MAIN go-to man for this.. check him out on X at @sumit_A) and @ekalavya for all our chats on various health protocols.”

“Special props to @rannvijaysingha for all the guilt trip workouts he puts me through. (It’s also called motivation). The biggest props to my wife @pearls.world, who’s always making sure the food we eat as a family is healthy and nutritious. Every. Single. Day.”

Nikhil is credited with popularizing EDM among the youth in India. He has been associated with MTV India since the late 1990s and has appeared in multiple television shows, including Roadies and Splitsvilla.

--IANS

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