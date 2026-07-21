Niharika NM shares why ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ stood out for her amid today’s comedies

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Niharika NM has opened up about her upcoming film ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ and revealed what made the project special for her.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she shared that the film’s fresh concept, young energy, and entertaining script were the key reasons she decided to be part of it. Talking about her experience, Niharika said she instantly connected with the script when she first read it. She also expressed that ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ brings a different flavor at a time when she felt many recent comedy films were not creating the same impact among audiences.

Niharika said, “I really liked the script. I found it very fun, and the cast and crew were also very fresh. It is a very young and new film. In today’s time, I feel the comedies that are coming out are not making that much of an impact. So, when I read the script as an audience member, I felt this was something I would genuinely enjoy. And if I like watching such films, I want to be a part of them. This is exactly that kind of film.”

Talking about working with Raghav Juyal, she said, “I had a lot of fun working with Raghav. It was fun both on-screen and off-screen. Yes, exactly, it was like that. What you see in two or three seconds is basically stretched out for hours while shooting. Matching his energy in the scenes also pushes you to perform better because he brings so much energy to every moment. If the scene is written with that kind of energy, you have to match his pace and enthusiasm, and it turns out great.”

Raghav Juyal added “Through this comedy, I wanted to bring back the kind of humor we saw in Govinda’s films—something for my parents and for boys and girls from small cities. A film where people can laugh freely, laugh wholeheartedly, and enjoy themselves without holding back.”

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, and others. ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 30, 2026.

--IANS

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