June 18, 2026 3:50 PM हिंदी

Niharika Chouksey shares why shooting the honeymoon track with Sharad Kelkar is 'special'

Niharika Chouksey shares why shooting the honeymoon track with Sharad Kelkar is 'special'

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) TV actress Niharika Chouksey has shared why the upcoming shoot of the honeymoon track with Sharad Kelkar for the show “Tumm Se Tumm Tak” is special for her.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Chouksey opened up about her excitement ahead of filming the sequence in Singapore. She noted that it marks an important moment in the storyline. Sharing details about the schedule, Niharika stated that she and co-star Sharad Kelkar will be heading to Singapore for nearly a week-long shoot.

“We will be shooting the honeymoon track in Singapore in July, and the schedule will be for about a week. It's an exciting phase in the story, and we're all looking forward to it.”

Niharika added, “Outdoor schedules are always special. You get to work in new surroundings, explore different places, and there's a different energy on set. It can be hectic, but it's also a lot of fun because the entire team gets to spend more time together.”

In the show “Tumm Se Tumm Tak,” Niharika Chouksey plays the role of Anu, while Sharad Kelkar portrays Arya. The show is gearing up for a major milestone in Anu's and Arya’s journey with the upcoming honeymoon track.

Speaking about the new track, the actress mentioned, “This track will show a softer side of their relationship. Anu and Arya will get the chance to create memories together away from all the chaos. Viewers will see their bond deepen, and they'll discover new things about each other. It is an important step in their journey as a couple.”

“It's always encouraging when viewers connect with your work. The love that Anu and Arya have received has been overwhelming, and we're grateful for the support. It motivates all of us to keep working harder and bring more engaging stories to the screen.”

The special track is expected to air in the coming weeks.

--IANS

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