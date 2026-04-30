Niharica Raizada says O. P. Nayyar was very opinionated since young age, resisted aggression in music

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The late music composer O. P. Nayyar’s grand-daughter Niharica Raizada, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in ‘Mercy’, has shared that the late music composer was opinionated since he was young. She also shared that he would always question the element of aggression in musical education.

She told IANS, “He was very opinionated even at that time. He would say, ‘Why should there be aggression in something which is supposed to be full of love?’. So, that was his basic ideology that I've come here to learn and I should be taught with grace and not taught from anger. And that is why he never then even considered entering a musical class, so to speak, because he found it very negative”.

He practiced on his own, composed on his own, sang for All India Radio. And the rest is history. He got his first break from All India Radio. And after that, he got his opportunities from Mumbai, especially with the Mukherjee family”, she added.

Meanwhile, Niharica Raizada essayed the role of Jiya in ‘Mercy’. She is the wife of Shekhar, the film’s protagonist, set within a close-knit yet complex family. The film explored the sensitive and thought-provoking subject of passive euthanasia, delving into the emotional and moral complexities surrounding end-of-life decisions within a family.

Talking about the film, she said, “‘Mercy’ is a project that is very close to my heart. The character challenged me in ways I hadn’t experienced before, and it pushed me to grow as an actor. I truly believe the story will connect with audiences and leave a lasting impact”.

“It’s been an incredible journey working with such a passionate team, and I’m excited for everyone to watch it. Working closely with my co-actors made the experience even more special, performing alongside Raj Vasudeva during the audition process and later on set really helped shape my character. Sharing screen space with someone as accomplished as Adil Hussain was truly inspiring, his craft, humility, and presence bring so much depth to every scene. The entire team brought such warmth and support, and that energy reflects in the film”, she added.

--IANS

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