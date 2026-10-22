October 23, 2026 1:34 AM हिंदी

Nihal, Aadya and Aahana shine in third leg of US Kids Golf New Delhi Tour

Nihal Cheema, Aadya Kaushal and Aahana Shrivastava shine in third leg of US Kids Golf India New Delhi (IN) Fall Local Tour 2026 at the Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Thursday. Photo credit: US Kids Golf India

Gurugram, Oct 22 (IANS) Nihal Cheema, Aadya Kaushal and Aahana Shrivastava emerged as the star performers in the third-leg of the US Kids Golf India New Delhi (IN) Fall Local Tour 2026, producing impressive rounds at the Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Thursday.

Nihal was the most prominent performer of the day, returning a bogey-free six-under-par 66 to win the Boys 9 category. His composed round set him apart from the field, as he finished comfortably ahead of Zowra Veer Sikand, who was second with a 76. Starting on the back nine, Nihal had two birdies on the back nine and four more on the front nine.

Aadya was equally impressive in the Girls' 11-12 category, carding a three-under 69 to claim the title. Her round featured six birdies against three bogeys, reflecting an attacking approach that helped her finish four shots clear of Tiya Laxmi Gangadhara of the US, who returned a 73. Aadya.

Aahana, another tenth-tee starter, also produced a strong performance in the Girls 9-10 section, finishing with a one-under-par 71. She made five birdies against four bogeys to take the title, with Naaysha S Sinha finishing second on 74.

Among the other notable winners, Vidit Aggarwal claimed the Boys' 13-14 title with a two-over-par 74. The competition in this category was close, with Rayirth Jain, Samarjot Singh and Raajveer Surri sharing second place on 75, just one shot behind the winner.

Shambhavi Chaturvedi won the Girls' 15-18 category with a round of 79, while Kabir Dahiya took the Boys 15-18 title with an 82. Kabir finished two shots ahead of Vivaan Sachdeva, who carded an 84.

In the younger age groups, Unnat Yadav won the Boys 6 and under category with a score of 48, finishing three shots ahead of Vihaan Nanda Gajula. Amairaa Kaushal took the Girls' 8 and under title with a 42, while Abbakka Rawat Chettri finished second on 44.

Jaiveer Ahuja won the Boys' 12 category with an 86, ahead of Madhav Kamal Sachdev, who carded an 88. In the Girls' 13-14 section, Prisca Sachdeva secured the title with a 101, followed by Amaira Kapil on 104. Adhrit Gulati was the winner in the Boys' 11 category with a score of 42.

The third-leg continued the Fall Local Tour's programme of competitive opportunities for young golfers across multiple age groups.

Results:

Boys' 6 and under: 1. Unnat Yadav (48); 2. Vihaan Nanda Gajula (51)

Boys' 9: 1. Nihal Cheema (66); 2. Zowra Veer Sikand (76)

Boys' 10: 1. Kabir Kanwar (80); 2. Yuvraj Bhatia (81)

Boys' 11: Adhrit Gulati (42)

Boys' 12: 1. Jaiveer Ahuja (86); 2. Madhav Kamal Sachdev (88)

Boys' 13-14: 1. Vidit Aggarwal (74); T-2. Rayirth Jain, Samarjot Singh and Raajveer Surri (75 each)

Boys' 15-18: 1. Kabir Dahiya (82); 2. Vivaan Sachdeva (84)

Girls' 8 and under: 1. Amairaa Kaushal (42); 2. Abbakka Rawat Chettri (44)

Girls' 9-10: 1. Aahana Shrivastava (71); 2. Naaysha S Sinha (74)

Girls' 11-12: 1. Aadya Kaushal (69); 2. Tiya Laxmi Gangadhara (US) (73)

Girls' 13-14: 1. Prisca Sachdeva (101); 2. Amaira Kapil (104)

Girls' 15-18: 1. Shambhavi Chaturvedi (79)

--IANS

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