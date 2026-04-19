Night ban adds to livelihood concerns of Balochistan fishermen

Islamabad, April 19 (IANS) Nighttime fishing bans have been imposed by the Pakistani authorities across Balochistan's coastal district of Gwadar, further impacting the livelihoods of fishermen, who are already suffering due to repeated restrictions, according to local media reports.

The authorities cited the prevailing "security situation" for the restrictions.

The directives issued by the fisheries department stated that fishing has been prohibited within a one nautical mile radius along the coastline, the port area, the Gwadar Red Zone and areas surrounding the Pakistan Coast Guard's camp.

According to the officials, during the night, fishermen would not be allowed to operate in these zones under any circumstances, according to a report in The Balochistan Post.

The local fishermen have denounced the decision, stating that their income was already being affected by repeated restrictions imposed by the Pakistani authorities, citing "security measures", and mentioned that this move would further affect their livelihoods.

"We are already struggling due to earlier restrictions. This ban will further worsen our financial conditions," one fisherman was quoted as saying by The Balochistan Post.

He also urged the authorities to act against illegal trawling, which he described as a "major threat to local livelihoods".

The authorities also instructed the fishermen to carry their relevant documents when at sea and obey the directives given by security staff. They warned that "violations would result in legal action under applicable laws", the report mentioned.

This development came days after the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced the formation of the Hammal Maritime Defence Force (HMDF), their naval wing.

Three coast guard personnel were killed in an attack by the BLA's naval wing near the Gwadar coast.

Following this, security measures have been intensified across Gwadar and the surrounding areas. Blockades have been set up at multiple points, and military and police personnel have increased the checks, the report said, citing local sources.

It further mentioned that government offices, Gwadar port and other key installations are being closely monitored across the coastline amid the concerns of potential attacks by the BLA. However, no formal notification has been issued by officials regarding this potential threat.

Meanwhile, the residents claim that during these ongoing operations by the Pakistani authorities, several men have been taken into custody, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

This also adds to the alarming trend of forcible disappearances at the hands of Pakistani forces across Balochistan.

--IANS

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