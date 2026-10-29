October 29, 2026 11:29 AM हिंदी

Nifty, Sensex post early mild gains despite mixed global cues

Nifty, Sensex post mild gains despite mixed global cues

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The Indian equity markets opened with mild gains early on Thursday despite mixed global cues and elevated crude prices.

As of 9.25 am, Sensex added 168 points, or 0.23 per cent, to reach 73,414 and Nifty gained 45 points, or 0.20 per cent, to reach 22,744.

Main broad-cap indices performed in line with the benchmark indices, as the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.25 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.13 per cent.

Sectoral indices on NSE traded mixed with gains led by Nifty IT, up 0.80 per cent and pharma, up 0.30 per cent. Nifty private bank and media were among top losers, down 0.18 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

The opening gain of benchmarks may remain selective unless the Nifty decisively crosses 22,800, as the Federal Reserve’s policy message, elevated crude and high US bond yields continue to restrict broader risk-taking, an analyst said.

Brent crude remains elevated near $114.50 a barrel amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty, keeping energy costs high and leaving oil-sensitive sectors exposed to sustained cost pressures.

The Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged, but two members voted for an increase, and markets raised expectations of another hike in December. The US 10-year Treasury yield consequently moved to around 5.02 per cent, indicating that the policy pause has not materially loosened global financial conditions.

Unless yields stabilise below recent levels, dollar assets may continue competing with emerging markets for capital and limit the durability of foreign inflows into India, market participants said.

In the previous session, Nifty closed at 22,698, down 0.22 per cent, after a recovery was capped by profit booking. Immediate support is placed at 22,600–22,650, while resistance is seen at 22,850–22,900.

In the previous session, Bank Nifty closed at 54,267, up 0.54 per cent. Immediate support is placed at 53,800–54,000, while resistance is seen at 54,600–54,800.

In Asian markets, China's Shanghai index declined 0.82 per cent, and Shenzhen dipped 2.48 per cent, Japan's Nikkei added 0.28 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.06 per cent. South Korea's Kospi lost 2.72 per cent.

The US markets ended in green overnight as Nasdaq added 0.27 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, and the Dow Jones inched up 0.19 per cent.

On October 28, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 872 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 643 crore.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

'Harmful to India's democracy': Kiren Rijiju hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over 'Dimagi Naxal' remark

'Dangerous for democracy,' Kiren Rijiju hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over 'Dimagi Naxal' boast

AI risk real but more businesses can afford software engineers now: Sridhar Vembu

AI risk real but more businesses can afford software engineers now: Sridhar Vembu

Jackky Bhagnani pens heartfelt birthday wish for sister Deepshikha: ‘I’ve always got your back’

Jackky Bhagnani pens heartfelt birthday wish for sister Deepshikha: ‘I’ve always got your back’

Chris Pratt calls elder brother Cully his ‘first hero’ on his 50th birthday

Chris Pratt calls elder brother Cully his ‘first hero’ on his 50th birthday

Hyundai Motor Q3 net falls 24.2 pc on production disruptions, weak demand

Hyundai Motor Q3 net falls 24.2 pc on production disruptions, weak demand

Smith’s neck injury pushes his international return to December for NZ Tests

Smith's neck injury pushes his international return to December for NZ Tests

Ada-Nicole Sanger wraps up Grown Ups 3: It has truly been a dream

Ada-Nicole Sanger wraps up Grown Ups 3: It has truly been a dream

Cezanne Khan celebrates 25 years of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, shares nostalgic stills with Shweta Tiwari

Cezanne Khan celebrates 25 years of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, shares nostalgic stills with Shweta Tiwari

Puneet Issar lambastes Naseeruddin Shah over ‘dimaagi naxal’ remark: Why is your criticism always selective?

Puneet Issar lambastes Naseeruddin Shah over ‘dimaagi naxal’ remark: Why is your criticism always selective?

Ferguson ruled out of India T20Is, Henry faces injury setback ahead of ODI series

Ferguson ruled out of India T20Is, Henry faces injury setback ahead of ODI series