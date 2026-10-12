October 13, 2026 2:24 AM हिंदी

Nicolas Cage shares regret in his friendship with Sir Sean Connery

Nicolas Cage shares regret in his friendship with Sir Sean Connery

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has a regret, and he doesn’t seem to get over it. The actor has shared that he regrets he never played golf with Sir Sean Connery.

The 62-year-old actor developed a "great relationship" with the late James Bond actor, who died in 2020 at the age of 90, after they starred together in ‘The Rock’, but he wishes he'd found the time to hang out with his friend on golf course.

The actor recently attended a spotlight panel at New York Comic Con. He said, “I was all about fishing (at the time), and I like being on my boat. And Sean wanted to get me on the golf course. He was somebody that I considered a friend. We were friends”.

He further mentioned, “I would visit him at his house. But I never went on the golf course because I just didn’t have time for that. “I just wanted to be on my boat. I just… when I had my free time, I wanted to go fishing. And I feel to this day that I should have taken him up on it and learned how to play golf”.

Prior to this, Nicolas Cage shared his opinion on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) taking a different trajectory. The actor said that the MCU is becoming a "well-funded and glorified WWE".

The 62-year-old actor has been a part of the MCU, as he has played the titular character in the recently released Marvel series ‘Spider-Noir’ and also played the Marvel superhero Ghost Rider in the 2007 film of the same name and 2012 sequel ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’. The actor believes the film franchise has lost its sheen in recent years and is too focused on action scenes.

--IANS

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