Niall Horan revisits ‘This Town’ as song completes 10 years

Singer Niall Horan has celebrated 10 years of his hit song ‘This Town’ by bringing fans from across the world together for a special fan edition, featuring videos of them dancing with their loved ones in places close to their hearts.

Horan took to Instagram, where he shared a video, in which fans performed on the number from across the globe.

“To celebrate 10 years of ‘This Town’, i asked you to film yourselves dancing with someone special, somewhere special. videos were sent from all over the world to make this fan edition. i hope you love it as much as i do,” he wrote as the caption.

Horan rose to prominence as a member of the boy band One Direction, formed in 2010 on the singing competition The X Factor. The group released five albums and went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

"This Town" is the debut solo single by Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan, released on 29 September 2016 as the lead single from his debut solo album Flicker in 2017. An accompanying music video of a live performance was released the same day. The song was written by Horan, Jamie Scott, Mike Needle, Daniel Bryer and produced by Greg Kurstin.

It is Horan's first solo single, as well as the second solo single released by a One Direction member, following the hiatus of the band, which was announced in August 2015.

It peaked at number 9 on the UK Singles Chart, earning it his second highest-charting single as a lead artist to date, behind "Slow Hands".

After the band declared a hiatus in 2016, Horan has since released four albums: Flicker Heartbreak Weather, The Show and Dinner Party. Flicker debuted at number one in Ireland and the US, and reached the top three in Australia and the UK. The album's first two singles, "This Town" and "Slow Hands", reached the top 20 in the UK and US.

Horan has worked as a coach on The Voice.

--IANS

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