Nia Sharma shares unique take on how fame works today

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma has shared a unique perspective on fame. She offered her thoughts on how stardom is perceived in today’s fast-moving entertainment industry.

In her recent post, she compared the nature of modern fame to something instantly accessible and widely enjoyed. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Naagin’ actress posted her sultry video and wrote, “Fame today is like instant noodles. everyone enjoys!” In the clip, Nia is seen dressed in a shimmery, stylish saree and striking different sultry poses for the camera. Notably, her ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’ co-star and dear friend Krystle Dsouza commented, “For 2 mins max.”

In April, Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza, who are known for their on-screen sisterly bond in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, were spotted enjoying a fun-filled long drive in Nia’s luxury car. Krystle also took to her social media account and shared a lighthearted video of the duo having a great time during the ride. She captioned it as, “High on coffee and some careless whispers.”

Nia often shares her videos and photos on social media.

On the work front, Nia is widely known for her performances in television shows such as “Behenein,” “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” “Meri Durga,” and “Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.” In 2020, she participated in “Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India” and emerged as the winner. She has also appeared in popular web series including “Twisted” and “Jamai 2.0."

--IANS

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