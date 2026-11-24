Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) The inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship here at INS Hamla will bring together approximately 700 participants, including 219 women and 272 men competing in the championship, along with over 200 participants taking part in the trials.

The week-long national championship, which commenced on Tuesday, is the first championship of its kind to be organised by a Services establishment.

The championship is being conducted by the Indian Navy Sports Control Board (INSCB) on behalf of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), under the aegis of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI), with support from the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The event reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to promoting sports and nurturing young talent.

The opening ceremony was attended by Rear Admiral R K Singh, CSO (P&A) Western Naval Command, Chief Guest; Cdr Rahul Jyoti, Joint Secretary, INSCB; Shri Anil Mishra, Joint Secretary, GFI; and Dr Gurdial Singh Bawa, Competition Director. Rear Admiral R K Singh formally declared the championship open.

Addressing the participants, Rear Admiral R K Singh highlighted the common values shared by gymnastics and the Indian Navy. He said, “Gymnastics and the Navy have a lot in common. Both demand discipline every single day, hours of practice that nobody sees, the courage to attempt what looks impossible and the composure to perform when it matters the most.”

He further stated, “For the Indian Navy, hosting this championship means more than organising an event. It means investing in India's young sports persons, sharing our facilities and training environment with them and showing them that the Navy is a home for those who wish to pursue both a sporting career and a career in service of the nation. We especially hope our young women gymnasts take that message home with them.”

The championship comprises two disciplines: Men's Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) and Women's Artistic Gymnastics (WAG).

The MAG competition has three grades: 7, 8 and 9. The WAG competition has Grades 8, 9 and 10. Each grade is further divided into two categories: in-age-group and out-of-age-group.

The MAG competition is being held from November 24 to 26. Teams from 18 states and two union territories, along with SSCB, are taking part.

These gymnasts will compete across six apparatus: floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar. These events test strength, balance, flexibility and coordination. The gymnasts are judged on the difficulty of their routines and their execution.

The WAG competition will be held from November 28 to 30. It will see participation from 17 states and two union territories. These gymnasts will compete across four apparatus: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. These events test strength, flexibility, balance and precision. Telangana and Haryana have fielded two teams each in both the men's and women's competitions.

INS Hamla is home to the Indian Navy Gymnastics Team, which trains for inter-services, national and international competitions. The gymnastics hall, inaugurated in May 2025, is equipped to international standards and provides a dedicated training environment for the team.

Selection Trials for Senior and Junior Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics for the upcoming international championships will also be held at INS Hamla. The trials are scheduled for November 27 for MAG and December 1 for WAG.

The championship provides young gymnasts a platform to showcase their talent and aspire for higher-level representation. The championship will conclude on 30 November 2026.

--IANS

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