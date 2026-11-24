New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and Narainpur in Chhattisgarh will host the Sub-Junior National Football Championships (NFC) for boys and girls in the 2026-27 season, with the girls’ competition scheduled from December 10 to 17, 2026, and the boys’ tournament set to take place from January 15 to 20, 2027.

According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Guwahati will host Tier 1 of both competitions, while Anantapur will stage Tier 2 of the girls’ championship and Narainpur will host Tier 2 of the boys’ tournament.

The Sub-Junior NFCs will be conducted under a new competition format based on the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival guidelines, as announced in August. Matches will be played in an 8-v-8 format, comprising two halves of 20 minutes each, with a five-minute half-time break. The pitch dimensions will be 68 metres by 50 metres.

The format will also allow unlimited rolling substitutions, enabling players to leave and re-enter the field multiple times. Substitutions can be made on the fly from the halfway line, while goalkeeper changes must take place during a stoppage in play.

The tournament schedule will include consecutive match days, followed by a mandatory one-day rest period before the knockout stage begins.

Tier 1 of both the boys’ and girls’ championships will feature 16 teams each, divided into four groups of four. The boys’ Tier 2 will also have 16 teams, while the girls’ Tier 2 will comprise 14 teams, divided into two groups of four and two groups of three. The group winners across all tiers will qualify for the semi-finals.

The finalists of Tier 2 will earn promotion to Tier 1 for the following season, replacing the bottom two teams from Tier 1.

In the 2025-26 season, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala secured promotion in the Sub-Junior Girls’ NFC, while Haryana and Tamil Nadu were relegated. In the boys’ competition, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan earned promotion, with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh dropping to Tier 2.

Jharkhand are the defending champions in the girls’ Tier 1 competition after defeating Manipur 3-2 in last season’s final. West Bengal won the boys’ Tier 1 title, beating Delhi 3-0 in the final.

Girls’ Tier 1 draw:

Group A: Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

Group B: Jharkhand, West

Bengal, Meghalaya, Kerala

Group C: Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Mizoram

Group D: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam (hosts), Delhi

Girls’ Tier 2 draw:

Group A: Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh (hosts), Chhattisgarh

Group B: Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan

Group C: Tripura, Pondicherry, Goa

Group D: Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar

Boys’ Tier 1 draw:

Group A: West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka

Group B: Punjab, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Mizoram

Group C: Delhi, Assam (hosts), Tamil Nadu, Goa

Group D: Manipur, Odisha, Bihar, Maharashtra

Boys’ Tier 2 draw:

Group A: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Services, Pondicherry

Group B: Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh (hosts)

Group C: Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Telangana

Group D: Andaman & Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura

--IANS

sds/bsk/