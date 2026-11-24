Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Khanna has clarified that he never completely stepped away from television.

Speaking to IANS, he explained that he only took a break from daily soaps while exploring reality shows. Gaurav said that his stint in reality television gave him an opportunity to explore different formats, but his love for acting remained unchanged.

“I didn't take a break from TV. I took a break from television soap for some time because I was doing reality shows. I won MasterChef, Bigg Boss and then Khatron Ke Khiladi. So now, because inherently I am an actor by heart, when I heard this story of Manav and got a call from Balaji Telefilms, it was an offer very hard to refuse,” he said.

The actor further revealed that he had been looking forward to working with producer Ekta Kapoor for a long time. He added that the distinct nature of his character Manav was another reason he was drawn to the project. “I was waiting for a long time to get a chance to work with Ekta ma'am. And when I got such a different character to do, I mean the texture is different, the take of this character will be different. So I am looking forward to be Manav,” he added.

Gaurav, who has made a mark in both fiction and reality television, is now looking forward to exploring a different side of his acting abilities through the character of Manav in “Dil Ki Bewafaiyan.”

‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyan’ marks Gaurav Khanna’s return to television fiction after a break from daily soaps, during which he participated in reality shows such as ‘MasterChef’, ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show features Gaurav as Manav alongside Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Janaki. The series will delve into the emotional complexities and challenges of a long-term marriage. ‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyan’ is set to premiere on November 24.

--IANS

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