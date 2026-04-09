April 09, 2026 12:19 PM हिंदी

Nia Sharma says not everyone understands her ‘experiments’, reveals her biggest task

Nia Sharma says not everyone understands her ‘experiments’, reveals her biggest task

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma shared that not everyone “understands” her experiments, when it comes to her looks and also added that her biggest task is to wash her hair, which is full of products.

Nia posted a video of herself from backstage at the culinary comedy show titled “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited”, where she is seen talking about sporting the “Jennifer Lopez look”.

In the clip, she is heard saying: “This is my JLo look and the only person who commented today is Bharti (Singh). Bharti, you like my look, right?”

The show’s host Bharti Singh replied with “hot” for Nia’s look.

To which, Nia said: “My makeup is different. This is my JLo look.”

Bharti added: “Maine, sabse pehle maine bola ke makeup. Bohot acha hai. Toh isne kuch English mein bola ke makeup ka naam woh hai.”

Nia then goes up to chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and asks him if he has any idea about makeup. She also speaks about her “JLO look” and Grammy-winner Jennifer Lopez.

To which, Harpal plays an Uno reverse card and says he knows who Lopez and Zendaya are.

For the caption, Nia wrote: “Not everyone understands my experiments! My JLO look.”

She then shared a video of herself after she woke up and revealed that her biggest task is to wash her hair.

“The biggest task that I have today is washing my hair. Itna product hai, itna product hai…. What styling. You can even run your own fingers through your hair man.”

For the caption: “After flaunting your hairstyle for 16 hours straight.”

Talking about Nia, she is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Tanvi Shewale shares details about ‘Udne Ki Asha’ crucial twist and turn

Tanvi Shewale shares details about ‘Udne Ki Asha’ crucial twists and turns

Zaheer Iqbal suffers injury while playing padel

Zaheer Iqbal suffers injury while playing padel

LPG crisis bites hard as rising daily bread prices expose Pakistan's economic distress

LPG crisis bites hard as rising daily bread prices expose Pakistan's economic distress

Pakistan: People in Karachi pay increased fare as transport owners defy govt orders

Pakistan: People in Karachi pay increased fare as transport owners defy govt orders

Ferrous players set for a strong Q4, COAL India likely to report positive EBITDA growth

Ferrous players set for a strong Q4, COAL India likely to report positive EBITDA growth

Bangladesh: Awami League condemns parliamentary bill banning party as ‘disgraceful act’

Bangladesh: Awami League condemns parliamentary bill banning party as ‘disgraceful act’

We will get more seats: Puducherry CM exudes confidence of victory in Assembly elections

'Will get more seats': Puducherry CM Rangaswamy exudes confidence in NDA victory

Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback clip as he misses Jeetendra’s birthday

Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback clip as he misses Jeetendra’s birthday

Petroleum Minister Puri to visit Qatar to discuss LNG supply amid Iran conflict

Petroleum Minister Puri to visit Qatar to discuss LNG supply amid West Asia crisis

KL’s mindset is what his battle has always been about: Rayudu

KL's mindset is what his battle has always been about: Rayudu