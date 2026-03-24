NHRC flags denial of life insurance to hearing and speech impaired, seeks IRDAI response

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that persons with hearing and speech disabilities are being denied access to life insurance benefits due to the refusal of insurance companies to extend coverage to them.

According to the complaint received by the Commission, individuals with such disabilities are unable to avail themselves of life insurance policies, raising concerns over discriminatory practices within the insurance sector.

Acting on the matter, a bench of the Commission headed by Priyank Kanoongo has issued a notice to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), directing it to examine the issue and take appropriate steps.

The regulator has been asked to submit a detailed response to the Commission within 15 days.

A copy of the notice has also been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for information and necessary action.

The latest intervention is part of the Commission's broader efforts to address issues of discrimination faced by persons with disabilities.

It follows earlier deliberations on concerns related to re-verification and re-assessment of disability certificates, which could have implications for access to employment and benefits, and may also influence standardised underwriting practices for non-life-threatening impairments.

In January this year, the NHRC convened a meeting of its Core Group on Disabilities on the theme 'Human rights violations emerging from re-verification and re-assessment of certificates of government employees with disabilities'.

The meeting, chaired by Justice V. Ramasubramanian, highlighted the potential risks associated with blanket or large-scale re-assessments of disability certificates, noting that such measures could undermine dignity and lead to arbitrary exclusion from employment or welfare benefits.

During the discussions, several key recommendations were put forward, including a prohibition on blanket or mass medical re-assessments of all employees with disabilities.

The panel also emphasised the use of the Unique Disability ID digital framework as the default mechanism for verification, with fresh medical assessments to be conducted only in cases supported by specific and evidence-based suspicion.

It was further suggested that the government's October 2025 advisory or standard operating procedures should be applied prospectively for new applicants rather than retrospectively.

The recommendations also called for safeguards such as recording written reasons for scrutiny, providing individuals an opportunity to respond, ensuring time-bound decisions, allowing appeal mechanisms, and protecting individuals from adverse actions during the verification process.

Additional measures discussed included adopting functional and accommodation-based assessments, ensuring doorstep services wherever required, imparting training to officials handling such cases, and setting up dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms.

These measures, the Commission noted, are aimed at striking a balance between administrative oversight and the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, while preventing misuse without causing undue hardship to existing beneficiaries, particularly those with irreversible disabilities.

--IANS

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