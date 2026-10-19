October 20, 2026 1:14 AM हिंदी

NextGen hopeful Balshaw earns first ATP Tour win in Lyon

NextGen hopeful Felix Balshaw earns first ATP Tour win in Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France, on Monday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Lyon (France), Oct 20 (IANS) Young French tennis star Felix Balshaw held his nerve to earn a milestone victory in front of his home fans at the Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon on Monday.

The 20-year-old Frenchman showcased his stylish one-handed backhand throughout an impressive 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Jaime Faria at the indoor hard-court ATP 250 event. With his first ATP Tour victory, World No. 186 Balshaw also boosted his chances of qualifying for the Next Gen ATP Finals, climbing to eighth in the ATP Live Race To Reggio Calabria.

“I have no words,” Balshaw said in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP Tour. “It shows all the hard work that I’ve been through with my team finally pays off, and I’m happy to do it in front of a fantastic crowd. I’m very emotional after this win.”

The son of Iain Balshaw, who helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup, Felix has enjoyed an impressive rise in 2026. The 6’3” talent began the year at World No. 718, but arrived in Lyon at a career-high No. 186 in the ATP Rankings.

Balshaw earned his place in the ATP 250 main draw through the ATP Next Gen Accelerator, which provides additional playing opportunities for the sport’s leading young talents emerging from junior, college and traditional pathways.

“To give players like me the opportunities to play in these types of tournaments, it’s a big help,” Balshaw said. “When you start the year at 750 or 800 in the rankings, it's not easy to get into tournaments. But for me, it’s been a hell of a year, and thanks to the Accelerator, I have the opportunity to play these tournaments and keep on pushing.”

Balshaw struck 32 winners during his one-hour, 45-minute victory over World No. 56 Faria, according to Infosys ATP Stats, and entertained the home crowd with his aggressive shotmaking. He will next face two-time defending champion Ugo Humbert or Corentin Moutet.

Humbert claimed the title at the ATP 250 event in Marseille in consecutive years before the tournament relocated to Lyon in 2026.

--IANS

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