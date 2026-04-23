Conference highlights evolving dynamics in US-India ties

Washington, April 23 (IANS) Senior policymakers and analysts at a high-level conference here said India’s foreign policy is being shaped by strategic autonomy, economic expansion, and a complex -- at times strained -- partnership with the United States.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute’s "New India Conference", former US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said India’s global posture reflects a long evolution from Cold War non-alignment to a more flexible approach.

“India remains committed to the principle of strategic autonomy, or working with others without surrendering its independence of judgment and action, as well as committed to a multipolar world,” Juster said.

He noted that India has moved closer to Washington amid tensions with China, but added that “this prevents it from aligning too closely with the United States”.

Juster underlined the role of economic growth in shaping foreign policy, saying: “Today, India’s GDP is approximately $4.15 trillion. It ranks fourth in the world and is expected to soon become the third-largest economy.”

Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighted India’s internal transformation, saying the country is increasingly seen as “a land of opportunities rather than a land of despair”.

Chauthaiwale pointed to digital expansion, noting internet usage has grown “to approximately 1 billion and above”, bringing millions into the digital economy.

On foreign policy direction, Juster said India is pursuing “multi-alignment in accordance with its vision of a multipolar world”, while deepening cooperation with the United States in defence, technology, and energy.

However, strains in ties during the current US administration were acknowledged. “The strain in the US–India relationship that has arisen during the second Trump administration… has raised some concerns in India,” Juster said, adding that “strong US–India ties” are likely to endure.

Trade tensions also surfaced during the discussion. Former Indian Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised aspects of the ongoing negotiations.

“We were negotiating on a tariff which was imposed on us… and it has come to 18 per cent,” Chaturvedi said, questioning the approach.

She also raised concerns over ambitious trade targets, asking: “$500 billion… where would it come from?” and flagged sensitivities around the agriculture and dairy sectors.

On diaspora politics, Chauthaiwale said Indian-Americans are “not a homogenous entity” and view US policy through different lenses, including immigration and trade concerns.

The conference also examined India’s regional outreach. Chauthaiwale said there is renewed engagement with neighbours, noting that political changes in Bangladesh and Nepal present opportunities for resetting ties.

The event brought together senior officials, diplomats, and experts to assess India’s global role at what organisers described as an “inflection point” in US–India relations.

Juster emphasised the long-term importance of India’s rise, saying: “Its rise will be one of the most significant geopolitical stories of this century,” adding that it is in the interest of both countries “for America to be a positive part of that story”.

The US–India partnership has expanded significantly over the past two decades, particularly in defence cooperation, trade, and technology. Despite periodic tensions over tariffs, Russia ties, and strategic priorities, both sides continue to see the relationship as central to stability in the Indo-Pacific.

India’s growing role in global groupings such as the Quad and G20, along with its emphasis on strategic autonomy, continues to shape how it engages both Washington and other major powers.

--IANS

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