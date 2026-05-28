New Haryana BJP chief lauds party for 'ensuring' women's rights; Delhi counterpart 'grateful' for opportunity

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The newly-appointed BJP chiefs in Delhi and Haryana expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership for the opportunity. Moreover, Haryana BJP chief, Archana Gupta, praised the party for appointing a woman in a major leadership role, thereby keeping its promise of empowering women.

Haryana's new BJP chief Dr. Archana Gupta expressed gratitude to the party's leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, for "promoting a woman".

A radiologist by profession, Gupta has been serving as General Secretary in the party's state unit.

"The way they have handed over the command of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana organisation to a woman, shows how the BJP stands with women. I will work towards upholding the work done by the previous BJP chiefs in the state," she told reporters.

Referring to the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which included the implementation of one-third women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and legislative Assemblies, Gupta claimed: "We had seen how the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties backstabbed the women of the country."

"Those who did not let women claim their rights...people have seen the result of the Trinamool Congress in Bengal," she added.

She asserted: "The BJP is a party which is not only bringing women forward but also ensuring their rights. "

Highlighting women's achievements in Haryana like in the field of sports, she said: "This would be an example for all the women in the state."

BJP MP Harsh Malhotra, who took over from Virendra Sachdeva as Delhi's new BJP chief, also thanked the party's central leadership including PM Modi and HM Shah, as well as the party's Delhi leadership, namely Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Virendra Sachdeva, for the opportunity.

"I am very grateful to the party’s top leadership for giving me such a big responsibility, and I will make every possible effort to fulfil it sincerely," he told IANS.

--IANS

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