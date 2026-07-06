July 06, 2026 6:24 PM हिंदी

New FTAs fresh boost to manufacturing and innovation, open global opportunities for youth: Piyush Goyal

New FTAs fresh boost to manufacturing and innovation, open global opportunities for youth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India's new free trade agreements (FTAs) are creating fresh opportunities for manufacturing and innovation, opening doors for the country's youth to compete globally. He urged students to equip themselves with practical skills and embrace technology-driven learning to make the most of the emerging opportunities.

Virtually addressing the inauguration of the online bilingual Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur from New Delhi, Goyal said the country's youth should prepare themselves to take advantage of the opportunities emerging from these trade agreements.

"For Viksit Bharat, the doors of the world are open to the students," he said, adding that the new FTAs are strengthening manufacturing while placing greater emphasis on innovation.

The minister urged students to combine classroom education with practical experience so they are better prepared for the rapidly changing demands of the global economy.

Highlighting the role of technology in education, Goyal said India's nearly 100 crore internet users provide an opportunity to deliver quality education at scale through digital platforms in line with the National Education Policy.

He described IIM Udaipur's online bilingual BBA programme as a unique initiative that can bridge the rural-urban divide by making high-quality management education accessible to talented students irrespective of their location or financial background.

He said offering the programme in both Hindi and English would expand access to IIM-quality education and enable students from diverse backgrounds to pursue management studies in a language they understand comfortably.

"The classrooms of IIM will now be visible on the screen," Goyal said, noting that students from a small shop in Bhilwara to remote areas such as Bastar would be able to access the programme through laptops, smartphones or other digital devices. While classes will be conducted online, examinations will be held offline to maintain accountability, he added.

The minister also suggested measures to strengthen the programme's hybrid learning model. He proposed regular in-person interactions between faculty and students, saying management education extends beyond classroom instruction and benefits from peer learning and networking.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

PM Narendra Modi receives warm welcome from Indian community in Indonesia

PM Narendra Modi receives warm welcome from Indian community in Indonesia

KTM Factory Racing signs Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio on multi-year deals from 2027 MotoGP season.

MotoGP: KTM signs Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio on multi-year deals from 2027

Indian Embassy thanks Japanese Diet members for boosting partnership

Indian Embassy thanks Japanese Diet members for boosting partnership

England name unchanged playing eleven for third T20I against India at Trent Bridge

England name unchanged playing eleven for third T20I against India at Trent Bridge

Future of IWT remains tied to Pakistan’s cessation of cross-border terrorism against India

Future of IWT remains tied to Pakistan’s cessation of cross-border terrorism against India

Oriental Cup 2026 begins with defending champions headlining opening-day action at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: Oriental Cup

Oriental Cup 2026 begins with defending champions headlining opening-day action

India and Japan choose deeper integration and interdependence over insulation

India and Japan choose deeper integration and interdependence over insulation

George Clooney to be feted with Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

George Clooney to be feted with Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Indra Kumar says the toughest part of filmmaking is to put story down on paper

Indra Kumar says the toughest part of filmmaking is to put story down on paper

When Zeenat Aman opened up about Women's role in Bollywood

When Zeenat Aman opened up about Women's role in Bollywood