New FTAs fresh boost to manufacturing and innovation, open global opportunities for youth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India's new free trade agreements (FTAs) are creating fresh opportunities for manufacturing and innovation, opening doors for the country's youth to compete globally. He urged students to equip themselves with practical skills and embrace technology-driven learning to make the most of the emerging opportunities.

Virtually addressing the inauguration of the online bilingual Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur from New Delhi, Goyal said the country's youth should prepare themselves to take advantage of the opportunities emerging from these trade agreements.

"For Viksit Bharat, the doors of the world are open to the students," he said, adding that the new FTAs are strengthening manufacturing while placing greater emphasis on innovation.

The minister urged students to combine classroom education with practical experience so they are better prepared for the rapidly changing demands of the global economy.

Highlighting the role of technology in education, Goyal said India's nearly 100 crore internet users provide an opportunity to deliver quality education at scale through digital platforms in line with the National Education Policy.

He described IIM Udaipur's online bilingual BBA programme as a unique initiative that can bridge the rural-urban divide by making high-quality management education accessible to talented students irrespective of their location or financial background.

He said offering the programme in both Hindi and English would expand access to IIM-quality education and enable students from diverse backgrounds to pursue management studies in a language they understand comfortably.

"The classrooms of IIM will now be visible on the screen," Goyal said, noting that students from a small shop in Bhilwara to remote areas such as Bastar would be able to access the programme through laptops, smartphones or other digital devices. While classes will be conducted online, examinations will be held offline to maintain accountability, he added.

The minister also suggested measures to strengthen the programme's hybrid learning model. He proposed regular in-person interactions between faculty and students, saying management education extends beyond classroom instruction and benefits from peer learning and networking.

--IANS

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