New Development Bank President arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) New Development Bank (NDB) President Dilma Rousseff arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit set to be hosted by India over the weekend.

Established in 2015 by BRICS countries, the NDB is a multilateral development bank aimed at mobilising resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs).

"A very warm welcome to President of NDB, Ms. Dilma Rousseff as she arrives in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The visit reaffirms the importance of strengthening development partnerships and advancing sustainable and inclusive growth across the Global South," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13. Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other leaders have arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit.

India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting PM Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India is a founding member of BRICS, and has previously held its chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

Under its BRICS chairship, India has hosted over 350 meetings and high-level engagements to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Through these engagements and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India's BRICS chairship has contributed to advancing BRICS cooperation through practical and development-oriented outcomes, according to the statement released by the MEA.

--IANS

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