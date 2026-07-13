July 13, 2026 3:56 PM हिंदी

New ‘Batwara 1947’ poster symbolises hope and resilience in turbulent times

New ‘Batwara 1947’ poster symbolises hope and resilience in turbulent times

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947’ unveiled the new poster of the film on Monday. The poster features Lord Krishna with Urdu inscriptions on the walls behind.

The poster symbolises hope in times of despair, and also sets the tone for the film’s narrative. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote in the caption, “When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August."

The film is set against the backdrop of one of the most defining chapters in India's history, the film revisits the turbulent 1940s, when the Partition changed the lives of millions forever. Amidst fear, loss, and displacement, it tells the inspiring story of a man who chose courage and humanity over hatred.

The film brings together a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

The film captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters. The story has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, and it adds another layer to the film, making it one of the most intriguing historical releases to look forward to.

The film also reunites the dream team of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman, and Javed Akhtar, who have worked on the cult-classic ‘Lagaan’. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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