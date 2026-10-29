'Never practised penalties': Maresca after City survive Brighton scare in shootout

Manchester, Oct 29 (IANS) Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca heaped praise on his players for surviving the Brighton scare on penalties in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium here.

Holders City, who rallied back twice in regulation time, won the game on penalties 4-3 to march into the quarterfinals, where they will face Bradford City.

"To be honest, since I've been here we never practised penalties," Maresca said after the win.

City got the work done with Phil Foden, Enzo Fernández, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scoring from the spot. Although Mateo Kovacic missed his strike, City's back-up goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli saved Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk efforts to give the team a much-needed win.

"We're very happy with the five, even Mateo. It always happens: the one that scored during the 90 minutes, and then misses the penalty."

Malick Yalcouye had put Brighton up in the 30th minute before Kovacic found an equaliser late in the first half. The Seagulls were ahead again in the second half when Georginio Rutter scored in the 47th minute. Vitor Reis found the much-needed equaliser in the 72nd minute to push the game to penalties.

The introduction of Jeremy Doku from the bench brought about a change of atmosphere at the Etihad as Reis pounced on a Cherki free-kick later. "I'm not sure he changed the game, but for sure he made an impact," Maresca said about Doku. "This is the reason why they are there -- when they start from the beginning, to try to do their best, and if they go on from the bench, to try to make an impact."

Meanwhile, City were without several of their first-choice players, including Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rúben Dias, Elliot Anderson and Josko Gvardiol, who were given holidays.

Speaking on their absence, Maresca backed his decision. "I was happy with the way we planned the game, with the rotation, and especially I was very, very, very happy with the ones that were playing."

He also reserved praise for Rulli, who stepped up in the penalties. "Apart from the penalties, I think overall he was good, especially in the build-up. He also made a good save," he added.

--IANS

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