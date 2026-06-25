June 25, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

'Never look at what your peers are doing': Bopanna recalls 'role model' Stefan Edberg's advice

'Never look at what your peers are doing': Bopanna recalls 'role model' Stefan Edberg's advice

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Ahead of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna reflected on the guidance that shaped his long career and the perseverance that eventually led to his maiden men's doubles Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

Speaking about his journey, Bopanna credited a piece of advice from his childhood idol, Stefan Edberg, and his ability to stay committed through more than a decade of waiting for a major breakthrough.

Looking back further, Bopanna revealed that one of the most influential moments of his career came through a conversation with two-time Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg, a player he admired while growing up.

“We are fortunate enough to have this kind of community where we can reach out to athletes and legends of the sport. I remember once, back in the day, meeting my role model, Stefan Edberg, who remains my role model even today,” Bopanna told JioStar.

The Indian star explained that Edberg's words stayed with him throughout the highs and lows of professional tennis, offering a blueprint for longevity and self-belief.

“I happened to be chatting with him and he said, 'When you're playing the sport, never look at what your peers are doing. Do what works best for you. Don't do something just because someone else is doing it. Look at your strengths, work on them, and build on them.' Coming from someone I watched growing up, especially at Wimbledon, it was advice that I carried throughout my journey,” he added.

For a player whose career has spanned more than two decades, the road to Grand Slam glory was anything but straightforward. Bopanna admitted that after an early taste of success, he expected bigger achievements to arrive much sooner than they eventually did.

“When it all came quickly, I thought, 'Oh, next year everything else will change.' Little did I know that it would take another 13 years for it to happen. But I'm glad I stuck around. I stayed with the grind and did all the right things. I think that's what you need to do to remain relevant in the sport. That's where I felt you and I are very similar, we've stayed relevant and competitive because there are always a lot of people trying to take your spot, chasing what you've achieved. I think that experience helped as well,” Bopanna stated.

The Australian Open triumph in 2024 made Bopanna the oldest first-time Grand Slam champion in men's doubles history and served as a reward for years of persistence in a sport where careers are often measured by immediate results.

--IANS

vi/bc

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